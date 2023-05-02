Money Line

Access Pensions Creates Desk To Boost RSA Mortgage Financing

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

Access Pensions has introduced a dedicated desk aimed at encouraging its customers to utilise 25 per cent of their Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for equity contribution towards residential mortgages.

According to the PFA, with the creation of the dedicated desk coupled with the array of financial services in its Access Corporation ecosystem, customers can seamlessly acquire their dream home, plan retirements, preserve wealth, insurance, and other services.

Speaking on the sidelines of an interactive session titled, “An Evening with Access Pensions” with some of its high net-worth individual clients in Lagos over the weekend, the Executive Director, Technical at Access Pensions, Mr. Afolabi Folayan, said: “ Property acquisition through mortgage is a way in which you can actually make your pension work for you, as a lot of people spend a lot of their money on rent and school fees.

“At Access Pensions, we believe that if you own and live in your house upon retirement, the expense you pay out after retirement will be much less. So, we believe this opportunity is a great one and people should tap into it.

Bukola

Related Articles
Money Line

World Bank Launches Transparent Business Climate Rankings

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank yesterday unveiled new methodology and improved safeguards for assessing the business climate in up to 180 countries after revelations of data irregularities and favoritism toward China forced it to cancel its flagship rankings two years ago. The bank scrapped its “Doing Business” rankings in September 2021, citing internal audits and an independent […]
Money Line

Wema Bank Posts N39.35bn Gross Earnings In Q1’23

Posted on Author Bukola

Wema Bank Plc has announced its unaudited finan – cials for the first quarter ending 31st March 2023, posting growth of 35. 04 per cent in gross earnings, which rose from N29.14 billion in Q1’22 to N39.35 billion in Q1’23. According to a press statement issued by the bank, interest Income went up 31.73 per […]
Money Line

Increased Cash In Circulation Will Push Up Food Prices’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have predicted that the recent sharp rise in cash in circulation will lead to an increase in food prices. The analysts, who stated this in their latest “Commodities Update” report, noted that although the prices of tomatoes and pepper shot up last month, the prices of other commodities […]

Leave a Comment