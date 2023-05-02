Access Pensions Creates Desk To Boost RSA Mortgage Financing

Access Pensions has introduced a dedicated desk aimed at encouraging its customers to utilise 25 per cent of their Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for equity contribution towards residential mortgages.

According to the PFA, with the creation of the dedicated desk coupled with the array of financial services in its Access Corporation ecosystem, customers can seamlessly acquire their dream home, plan retirements, preserve wealth, insurance, and other services.

Speaking on the sidelines of an interactive session titled, “An Evening with Access Pensions” with some of its high net-worth individual clients in Lagos over the weekend, the Executive Director, Technical at Access Pensions, Mr. Afolabi Folayan, said: “ Property acquisition through mortgage is a way in which you can actually make your pension work for you, as a lot of people spend a lot of their money on rent and school fees.

“At Access Pensions, we believe that if you own and live in your house upon retirement, the expense you pay out after retirement will be much less. So, we believe this opportunity is a great one and people should tap into it.