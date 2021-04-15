News

Access to broadband connectivity necessary for meaningful growth, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that broadband connectivity is necessary for meaningful growth, prosperity and security in the country.
According to his spokesman. Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stated this Thursday at the virtual launch of Ogun State Digital Economy Empowerment Project.
Making digital technology available to all, he maintained, is the most farsighted action any government could take.
“Access to broadband and other technology tools have become compulsory for any community that seeks meaningful growth, prosperity, and security for its people.
“We must press on in our quest to democratize access to the internet. We are pursuing this cause because we recognize that internet access and broadband penetration will become existential in a few short years and will determine our competitiveness in the global economy.”
The Vice President said the commitment to ensure national broadband connectivity by 2023 was enshrined in our Economic Sustainability Plan.

