Access to digital tools critical to girl-child’s interest

To facilitate and encourage female children to take more interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-related fields, as well as make the field attractive to them, stakeholders in the nation’s education sector have identified access to digital tools and resources as the key drivers.

This was disclosed during this month’s edition of EdTech Mondays, an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Co-Creation Hub. The virtual roundtable, moderated by Joyce Daniel, a social engineering practitioner, was attended by experts in education and technology space, including the founder of She Code Africa, Ada Nduka Oyom; Deputy Director, Research and External Linkages, Tai Solarin University of Education, Dr. Adefunke Ekine and the founder of Imisi 3D, Judith Okonkwo. The theme of the virtual roundtable was; “Celebrating African Women in Education and Technology.”

 

