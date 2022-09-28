Access To Information Day: NGE urges FG to expand democratic space

As the world marks the International Day for Universal Access to Information, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged governments at all levels to expand the nation’s democratic space by guaranteeing the right to access public information in line with the Freedom of Information Act and other international instruments.

The NGE in a statement signed by its president, Mustpha Isah and general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said the International Day for Universal Access to Information was proclaimed on October 15 2019 at the 74th United Nations General Assembly to be held on September 28. The NGE said the right to access public information is an indispensable element of a democratic space, which enables citizens to hold their elected representatives accountable for the decisions they make and the ways in which they spend the public funds.

The editors expressed concern that 12 years after former President Goodluck Jonathan signed the Freedom of Information Act, which empowers citizens to obtain information held by public bodies with limited exceptions; and encompasses a right to request and receive information, as well as an obligation for governments to publish information proactively, the federal government agencies and ministries have continued to deny citizens access to information. The NGE argued that if the government at all levels are truly serious in fighting corruption, then, access to information is an essential tool – in the ‘’war’’ against corruption. It said: “It enhances democratic accountability and transparency, detecting corrupt practices and enabling participation in the development of anticorruption policy and law; and deepen trust among citizens and their governments.”

