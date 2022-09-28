Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

Access To Information Day: NGE urges FG to expand democratic space

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

As the world marks the International Day for Universal Access to Information, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged governments at all levels to expand the nation’s democratic space by guaranteeing the right to access public information in line with the Freedom of Information Act and other international instruments.

The NGE in a statement signed by its president, Mustpha Isah and general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said the International Day for Universal Access to Information was proclaimed on October 15 2019 at the 74th United Nations General Assembly to be held on September 28. The NGE said the right to access public information is an indispensable element of a democratic space, which enables citizens to hold their elected representatives accountable for the decisions they make and the ways in which they spend the public funds.

The editors expressed concern that 12 years after former President Goodluck Jonathan signed the Freedom of Information Act, which empowers citizens to obtain information held by public bodies with limited exceptions; and encompasses a right to request and receive information, as well as an obligation for governments to publish information proactively, the federal government agencies and ministries have continued to deny citizens access to information. The NGE argued that if the government at all levels are truly serious in fighting corruption, then, access to information is an essential tool – in the ‘’war’’ against corruption. It said: “It enhances democratic accountability and transparency, detecting corrupt practices and enabling participation in the development of anticorruption policy and law; and deepen trust among citizens and their governments.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Army donates palliatives to 700 in Zamfara, Katsina

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Army has distributed packages of palliatives, including rice and other food items, 20,000 copies of exercise books to communities in Kaura Namoda and Faskari Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Katsina states, respectively.   Distributing the palliatives in the two beneficial communities, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, said the […]
News

Gani Adams to Biden: It is a new dawn for Americans

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has joined other world leaders to congratulate the United States of America President- elect, Mr. Joe Biden, saying the victory was well-deserved. Adams in his congratulatory letter signed personally described Biden’s victory as a hard, long walk to victory, admitting that American celebration was really worth the […]
News

Troops rescue 2 Chibok girls 8 years after

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two of the remaining Chibok girls abducted over eight years ago, have returned home Hauwa Dauda and Mary Joseph were rescued by the military troops of Operation Hadin Kai after their escape from Boko Haram camp. Both ladies; now in their late 20s, now have sons. On April 14, 2014, over 200 schoolgirls were abducted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica