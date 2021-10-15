News

Access to sanitation safeguards public health –Ikeazor

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 Global Handwashing Day, the Minister of State, Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has affirmed that access to sanitation and hygiene is not only a fundamental human right that safeguards public health and human dignity, but also a critical step in disease prevention and control.

The world handwashing day is celebrated on October 15 annually and it’s a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases, save lives and help nations in meeting Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 3 and 6. According to the Minister; “Addressing sanitation and hygiene challenges in the country is a necessary and a worthwhile investment for government at all levels.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

More than 2m Nigerians living as refugees – FG

Posted on Author awrence Olaoye

Over two million Nigerians have been displaced by bandits and other criminals in the North-East and North- Western parts of the country. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, disclosed this at an interaction with State House correspondents after leading a delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, […]
News

Troops killed 80 suspected bandits in July –Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The military has said that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity operating in the North West killed 80 suspected bandits between July 1 and 31.   Flagged-off by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Tukur Buratai on July 6, Operation Sahel Sanity is aimed at supporting Operation Hadarin Daji in stemming the tide of […]
News Top Stories

Low greenery areas can impact childrens’ IQ

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Belgium have found that children who grow up in areas with little greenery are at risk of scoring lower on intelligent quotient (IQ) tests. According to their findings published in the journal ‘PLOS Medicine,’ growing up with less greenery can also reduce a child’s intelligence. An IQ is a total score derived from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica