Access to sanitation safeguards public health –Ikeazor

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 Global Handwashing Day, the Minister of State, Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has affirmed that access to sanitation and hygiene is not only a fundamental human right that safeguards public health and human dignity, but also a critical step in disease prevention and control.

The world handwashing day is celebrated on October 15 annually and it’s a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases, save lives and help nations in meeting Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 3 and 6. According to the Minister; “Addressing sanitation and hygiene challenges in the country is a necessary and a worthwhile investment for government at all levels.

