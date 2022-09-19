ACCESSCORP: Market watchers maintain BUY recommendation

The share value of Access Holdings Plc listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday, September 16, 2022, dropped by 5.14 per cent to close at N8.30k per share. This is perceived to be market reaction to the decreased dividend in the company’s 2022 Q2 financial result.

The stock year-to-date (y-t-d) performance was down by 3.8 per cent. Access is traded on the NGX under the ticker symbol “ACCESSCORP.” ACCESSCORP is currently the 14th most valuable stock on NGX with a market capitalisation of N311 billion, which makes about 1.16 per cent of the Nigerian Stock Exchange equity market. Financials Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) released its H1’22 audited results after trading hours on Wednesday, September 14.

The group reported marginal growth in pre-tax profits (+0.4 per cent y/y) and Net profits (+1.5 per cent y/y) during the period. However, pre-tax profits (-12.5 per cent y/y) and Net profits (-9.6 per cent y/y) for Q2’22 standalone fell. On the H1’22 EPS of N2.52, the board proposed an interim dividend of N0.20 (against N0.30 this time last year).

Analyst’s view Ope Ani, Senior Analyst at Coronation Research, said this implied a gross interim dividend yield of 2.1 per cent on the last closing price. “The group recorded decent growth in pre-provision operating profits, supported primarily in Non-Interest Revenues (NIR), specifically trading revenues.

“However, a rise in loan loss provisions dampened its impact on earnings growth. Nevertheless, the group’s H1 earnings, when annualised, are ahead of our and consensus forecasts for FY’22 by 11.3 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively, owing to a positive surprise on the tax expense line.

“We expect the market to react negatively to the decreased dividend. The stock is down 3.8 per cent y-t-d. Interest income rose by 16.5 per cent y/y in H1 22, primarily on 37.0 per cent y/y (Q2 22: +59.5 per cent y/y) growth in Interest earned on loans to customers. The rise came as the group recorded substantial loan growth during the period — gross loans grew by 27.9 per cent y/y. In addition, loan yields (+63bps y/y) were slightly higher compared with the prior year. “However, interest income from other key lines fell, resulting in a 128bps y/y compression in the group’s Yield on assets,” he said.

Analysing further, he said: “Interest expense grew by a larger 46.1 per cent y/y as the Interest on customer deposits (+91.3 per cent y/y) almost doubled. “This is likely due to the group rebalancing its deposit base and opting for more expensive term deposits during the period.

“Notably, the group’s Current Account Savings Account (CASA) mix deteriorated to 60.5 per cent in H1’22, from 62.4 per cent in H1’21.” As a result, the group’s Cost of Funds (CoF) rose 30bps y/y to 3.2 per cent. Consequently, and in contrast to its Tier 1 peers, Net Interest income (NII) fell by 1.3 per cent y/y with the Net Interest Margin (NIM) compressing by 156ps y/y to 4.2 per cent, on our calculations.

Optimism Non-interest revenues (NIR) grew by a higher-than-expected 67.5 per cent y/y in H1 22, as trading revenues surged by 215.0 per cent y/y. Notably, the N69.57 billion earned from Trading revenues in Q2’22 was a record high for a single quarter. The growth came as the group recorded a net gain on financial instruments at fair value of N64.14 billion in H1’22 compared with a N23.26bn loss in H1’21.

Elsewhere, Operating expenses (Opex) grew by 35.4 per cent y/y, mostly on personnel expenses (+33.9 per cent y/y), IT and e-business expenses (+97.4 per cent y/y), and AMCON surcharge (+27.0 per cent y/y). Consequently, operating efficiency worsened, with the Costto- Income ratio rising to 65.6 per cent (H1’21: 60.1 per cent). Nevertheless, the growth in net revenue offset the rise in costs and led to Pre-provision operating profits s growth of 6.7 per cent y/y.

Further down the P&L, Loan loss provisions rose by 28.6 per cent y/y, a consequence of the 9.9 per cent expansion in the group’s loan book (Cost of Risk was flat at 1.6 per cent), while the group recorded 1,321.2 per cent growth in its share of profit of investment in associate.

As a result, the Group’s pretax profit rose by a marginal 0.4 per cent y/y in H1 22. Notably, the group’s effective tax rate fell to 9.3 per cent (H1 21: 10.8 per cent), and led to net profits growth of 1.5 per cent y/y. Ani said: “Overall, asset quality continued to show a positive trend, as the NPL (non-performing loan) ratio declined to 3.7 per cent in H1’22 (FY 21: 4.0 per cent, H1’21: 4.3 per cent) and is below the statutory limit of 5.0 per cent. The group’s total capital adequacy ratio closed at 22.4 per cent, significantly higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 15.0 per cent.”

Ani opined that “the Q2 re- sults were unimpressive, in our view, with earnings falling to a six-quarter low. The major culprits were weak NII growth, in the face of rising CoF pressure, as well as increased loan loss provisioning. “We are also disappointed by the unexpected cut in the interim dividend.

However, we understand that the group may be looking to conserve capital in order fund its upcoming acquisitions and the expansion of its Holdco operations.” Last line Nevertheless, the solid performance in Q1 means H1 earnings are still tracking ahead of our and the market’s expectations.

“In addition, we are encouraged by the performance of the Rest of Africa business which grew PBT by 175.1 per cent y/y and contributed 64.2 per cent to the group’s PBT in H1 22 (H1 21: 23.4 per cent). Like UBA (BUY, TP: N11.72), the performance highlights the diversification benefits of having Pan-African operations.

“The company is on track to ‘Win with Africa’, exploiting significant digital and retail banking opportunities, supported by Nigeria and Africa’s demographics. “Elsewhere, we like management’s dynamic view on the future of banking, as it makes a foray into the payments space, in addition to insurance brokerage, pension fund management and consumer lending.

“As the group expands its operations, we expect the diversification benefits of this to strengthen its investment case. Finally, the valuation remains compelling, in our view. Accordingly, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...