Accident: 18 persons burnt beyond recognition in Niger

No fewer than 18 persons have been burnt beyond recognition in an early morning crash after a 18-seater bus rammed into a parked truck around Gidan Kwano, along Minna-Bida Road in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bus was said to have been coming from Lagos but the destination was yet to be ascertained but authorities said it may have been heading towards Kano or Sokoto states.

The New Telegraph learnt that the accident, which occured at about 3a.m on Sunday, happened when the bus rammed into a 10-tyre truck parked on the road and burst into flames.

Unfortunately due to the time of the incident there was no rescue until at about 5a.m when people started gathering but then, the passengers and the bus had been burnt beyond recognition.

