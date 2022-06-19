Metro & Crime

Accident: 18 persons burnt beyond recognition in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

No fewer than 18 persons have been burnt beyond recognition in an early morning crash after a 18-seater bus rammed into a parked truck around Gidan Kwano, along Minna-Bida Road in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bus was said to have been coming from Lagos but the destination was yet to be ascertained but authorities said it may have been heading towards Kano or Sokoto states.

The New Telegraph learnt that the accident, which occured at about 3a.m on Sunday, happened when the bus rammed into a 10-tyre truck parked on the road and burst into flames.

Unfortunately due to the time of the incident there was no rescue until at about 5a.m when people started gathering but then, the passengers and the bus had been burnt beyond recognition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fire guts OkoBaba Sawmill Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lagos State Fire Service and other rescue are currently battling to put out an overnight inferno that gutted OkoBaba Saw Mill Market, Ebute Metta, Lagos. The firefighters and men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), have cordoned off the area to prevent recoding casualties. “We are trying to prevent the raging fire […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: One killed in foiled Imo Police Command HQ attack

Posted on Author Reporter

Security operatives on Sunday morning foiled an attempted attack on Imo State Police Command Headquarters and other institutions in Owerri, the state capital. The development caused scare and panic in Owerri as repeated gunshots rent the air. It was learnt that one of the attackers was neutralised by security operatives during the attack. While security […]
Metro & Crime

N673m fraud: EFCC gets ultimatum to close case against Ikuforiji

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to close its case against a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji and his aide, Oyebode Atoyebi, by October 14. Both men were currently standing trial before the court on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica