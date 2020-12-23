Metro & Crime

Accident claims 3 lives, injures 33 persons in Niger

At least three persons have been killed and 33 others injured in an accident on Gwacipe bridge in Lambatta area of Niger State.

 

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, was allegedly caused by a commercial trailer overspeeding and due to its being over loaded, it lost control on the bridge and crashed.

 

The vehicle which was going to Lagos from Kano had 36 passengers on board including the driver.

 

The rescue exercise and evacuation of victims to the hospital was carried out by the Suleja-Lambata outpost route of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

 

Confirming the accident, the Niger State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Joel Dagwa said that the crash was a lone crash which involved a commercial trailer without plate numbers.

 

He said that 36 people, which included 25 male adults, seven female adults, two male children and two female children, were involved in the accident adding that 30 people were seriously injured while three males died in the crash.

 

Dagwa further said that the crash victims were taken to the General Hospital in Gawu Babangida while corpses were taken to Sabon Wuse General Hospital Mortuary.

