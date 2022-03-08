Metro & Crime

Accident claims 7 lives, 8 others seriously injured in Niger 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

A lone ghastly accident has claimed seven lives at Farin-Doki village near Kwakuti town, along Minna – Suleja road in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Toyota bus, driven by one Ilyasu Bala involved in the crash with a Kano registration number KMC 297 ZU, was conveying passengers from Katsina to Lagos.

It was reliably learnt that the injured victims were taken by good samaritans to the hospital at Gawu in Gurara Local Government and to IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna.

According to an eye witnessed, the driver, four other men, one woman and a child were killed during the unfortunate accident that happened around after seven o’ clock in the evening on Monday.

Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said, the lone fatal motor vehicle accident occured 7.10pm at Farin-Doki village.

He added that: “The vehicle was coming from Katsina heading to Lagos. The driver lost control of the said vehicle at a point around Farin-Doki village due to a reported mechanical fault developed by the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, the bus summersaulted while the driver and six others died on the spot, eight other passengers sustained various degree of injuries”.

Furthermore, he said the Police patrol team attached to Paiko Division quickly moved to the scene and rushed the injured victims to the nearest Hospital for medical attention, while the corpses were taken to IBB Hospital Morgue in Minna.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four FRSC officers rescued, six still with abductors — Official

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that four of its personnel who were abducted by bandits on Monday had been rescued with the help of other security agencies. The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday […]
Metro & Crime

Lawyer petitions IGP over unlawful detention of estate trustee 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu A Lagos-based lawyer, Kayode Bankole, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over alleged unlawful detention of an estate trustee, Taiwo Oyewunmi, by policemen attached to WEMABOD Estate, Ikeja, without a court order. In the petition, the lawyer described the arrest of Oyewunmi, a legal Trustee of  Estate of the late […]
Metro & Crime

Brazil returnee excretes cocaine pellets at Enugu airport

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 48-year-old man, Iloduba Augustine, has confessed to have swallowed 58 pellets of cocaine out of which he excreted 48 pellets which were delivered to a Kenyan while on transit in Addis Ababa for a fee of N1 million. Augustine was a passenger of Ethiopian Airline that arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica