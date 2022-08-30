News

Accidental poisoning of children by button batteries on the rise –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

An increasing number of little children are eating small lithium batteries, also known as ‘button’ batteries that power many consumer devices, with potentially serious consequences, even death.

According to a new study published yesterday in the journal ‘Pediatrics,’ despite public information campaigns warning parents about the dangers, visits to emergency rooms as a result of battery poisonings were twice as high from 2010 to 2019 compared with 1990 to 2009.

 

That’s an average of one battery-related emergency visit every 1.25 hours among children under 18, the report found. Children under 5 were at highest risk, the report noted, especially toddlers between the ages of one and two, who often put things they find into their mouths.

Even after removal from the device they’re powering, lithium button batteries still have a strong current.

When the batteries get stuck in a child’s throat, saliva can interact with the current, which causes “a chemical reaction that can severely burn the esophagus in as little as two hours, creating an esophageal perforation, vocal cord paralysis, or even erosion into the airway (trachea), or major blood vessels,” warned the Children’s Hospital of Philof

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

