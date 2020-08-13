Accidents shut down Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Two early Thursday morning accidents involving an articulated vehicle in one and a broken down gas tanker in the other have caused untold hardship for motorists and commuters plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident happened just at the start of the Long Bridge section of the highway out ward Lagos, while to compound issues the gas tanker broke down also on the same side but further along the bridge leading to a traffic gridlock that extended all the way past Magboro in Ogun State.

A driver caught up in the gridlock said he spent more than three hours reaching Berger in Lagos from Magboro a journey which normally takes about 30 minutes.

Mr Julius Momoh, who spoke to New Telegraph at about 11, said he does not know when he will get to his office on the island as he was still going to enter another gridlock on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

“I can tell you that I am completely knackered my legs are really hurting. But for the fact that I have an important engagement on the island I would have turned back home,” he said.

Another commuter, Miss Adetutu Sule, told New Telegraph that she and her friend had to alight from an Uber charter after the driver said he was not going anymore after spending almost an hour just to join the express from Arepo.

“Even though we didn’t find it funny when he said he wasn’t going again but we understood because we saw how bad the traffic was.

“We came down, crossed the highway and after waiting for close to an hour at the bus stop was able to get a bus going to Lagos. Of course the fair was higher, we had to pay N500 instead of the normal N300. But at least we were able to leave Arepo,” Miss Sule explained.

As the time of filing this report the gridlock was yet to clear.

Like this: Like Loading...