Accolades as Imo REC bows out

The Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Francis Ezeonu, yesterday announced the expiration of his tenure as the REC of the state. Ezeonu’s announcement was greeted by accolades and words of commendation from Imo people. Not a few people wished his stay in Imo could be extended adding that the university don “delivered on his official mandate and served out meritoriously.” This is also as Ezeonu used the occasion of his valedictory media interaction to caution that multiple registrations still remain an electoral crime in the country. He said: “Once again, I appeal to those who have registered before not to do so again.

Contrary to rumours making the rounds, the PVC does not expire. If you have lost your PVC, be honest enough to say so, rather than attempting a fresh registration as that will be fruitless. You are also reminded that it is an electoral offence to attempt multiple registrations.” He noted that there has been tremendous improvement in the turnout of registrants, but regretted that multiple registrations may mar the efforts of the commission and registrants.

He said: “I had reported that in the first two quarters of the exercise, which lasted from June to December 2021, the state registered a total of 16,511 out of which 7,145 (43.3 per cent) were found to be invalid, meaning that they had registered previously (sometime between 2011 and 2018). This leaves us with a balance of 9,366 valid registrations.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...