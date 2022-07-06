News

Accolades as Imo REC bows out

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Francis Ezeonu, yesterday announced the expiration of his tenure as the REC of the state. Ezeonu’s announcement was greeted by accolades and words of commendation from Imo people. Not a few people wished his stay in Imo could be extended adding that the university don “delivered on his official mandate and served out meritoriously.” This is also as Ezeonu used the occasion of his valedictory media interaction to caution that multiple registrations still remain an electoral crime in the country. He said: “Once again, I appeal to those who have registered before not to do so again.

Contrary to rumours making the rounds, the PVC does not expire. If you have lost your PVC, be honest enough to say so, rather than attempting a fresh registration as that will be fruitless. You are also reminded that it is an electoral offence to attempt multiple registrations.” He noted that there has been tremendous improvement in the turnout of registrants, but regretted that multiple registrations may mar the efforts of the commission and registrants.

He said: “I had reported that in the first two quarters of the exercise, which lasted from June to December 2021, the state registered a total of 16,511 out of which 7,145 (43.3 per cent) were found to be invalid, meaning that they had registered previously (sometime between 2011 and 2018). This leaves us with a balance of 9,366 valid registrations.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  India posted a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the country opened up its mega vaccination drive to all adults, although several states warned of acute vaccine shortages. India, the world’s biggest producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has a limited number of shots available domestically, worsening a grim second wave […]
News

A fractured and bleeding APC – my earlier predictions

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME

Events currently happening within the APC which suggest a political implosion have now forced me to recall my Nostradamic prophetic periscope of the APC as far back as 30th May, 2015, a day after President Buhari’s government was inaugurated. I followed this up in June, 2015.   In all, I predicted the present schism within […]
News

Imo by-Election: Uzodinma lobbies APC Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Ahead of the Imo North Senatorial District byeelection, Governor Hope Uzodinma has visited the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to lobby for his preferred candidate, Hon. Frank Ibezim.   The ticket of the party is under controversy between Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and Hon. Frank Ibezim. While the former governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica