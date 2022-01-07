Islam

Accolades as Kwara Sharia Court launches law report

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

It was commendation galore in Kwara as the Sharia Court of Appeal launched its law report, saying that it has received and treated about 300 requests for assistance in distributing estates and other properties belonging to deceased Muslims. The court also said that despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has treated so many cases and attended to so many arrays of issues as stipulated by the law, describing the launching of the law report as a slight departure from the usual opening of the legal year ceremony where the annual report of the court is usually unveiled. Speaking at the public presentation of the re-branded Law Report, the Grand Kadi, Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Mohmmed Ola Abdulkadir, said that the hitherto annual report had been up-scaled to a Law Report to capture and review the activities of the Court in the years gone by, in order to promote renewed dedication, as well as better and improved justice delivery. “We are all aware that the performances of courts all over were circumspect since the last two years by the effects of Covii-19 Pandemic and the national industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Un on of Nigeria (JUSUN).

That notwithstanding, with respect to our adjudicatory jurisdiction, our registry shows that 58 matters were brought forward from the preceding year 2019 2020 while 45 motions and appeals were filed within the year under review. A total number of60 cases were disposed of, leaving 43 cases pending at varied stages.” On request for assistance in the distribution of properties belonging to the deceased Muslims in accordance to the Sharia Law, Justice Abdulkadir, said that the court, in pursuant to the body corporate of Islamic law, had received and treated about 300 applications.

He added: “In the area of non-adjudicatory jurisdiction of the court, about 300 requests for Letters of Administration and for assistance in distributing estates of deceased Muslims were received and were/are being treated in the year covered by this report. This non-adjudicatory jurisdiction of the court is being exercised pursuant to the body corporate of Islamic law, especially that of the Maliki School of Thought that saddles the administration of the estate of Muslims after death on individual expert scholars, institutions or competent Judge(s) The said body of Islamic law is Statutorily and constitutionally made applicable in the Sharia Court of Appeal.” The Grand Kadi commended other Sharia Court Justices in the state, such as Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, Justice Mas’ud Adebayo Oniye, Justice Abdul- Razaq Dagbo, Justice Sharafu Olawale Hanafi, and Justice Abdurraheem Ahmad Sayi, as well as the entire staff of the court for their dedication and commitment in the smooth justice delivery. “It gladdens my heart that the Sharia Court of Appeal, Kwara State, has carved a niche for itself through the publication of Annual Report which is a reference material, not only by courts in Kwara State but throughout Nigeria. Today’s program, however, is the unveiling and public presentation of our rebranded Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal Law Report (KSCALR) for the years 2016 and 2020, ” he added.

Also speaking, the state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Judges in the state. He said that the autonomy of the state judiciary as an independent arm of the State Government is dear to his heart; Governor Abdulrasaq, who was represented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Ayinla Jawondo,SAN said that a bill had been sent to the State House of Assembly for autonomy of the judiciary and would soon be passed, adding that there would be a separate pension board to attend to pensions and gratuities of retired judges in the state. Other dignitaries at the event were: former Grand Kadi, Hon. Justice Abdulmuttalib Ambali, Professor Bashir Omipidan of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin; the Chief Judge of Kwara State, Hon. Justice Durosinlohun Kawu, members of the State Executive Council, members of the State House of Assembly, and members of the Nigerian Bar Association, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Why women deserved more recognition, appreciation –FOMWAN

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN)has described women across the globe as epitome of strength, courage and sacrifice. In a statement by the Oyo State chapter of the group in Ibadan to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day, the Oyo FOMWAN Amirah, Alhaja B. B. Oloso said the celebration again drew attention […]
Islam

NAHCON visits NITDA, prepares for digital switch

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) led by Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the NAHCON’s Chairman, paid an appreciation and consolidation visit to NITDA (National Information Technology Development Agency) in company of Commissioner Planning, Research, Information, Statistics and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleiman Momoh, and others. Received by the Director General (DG) of the agency, […]
Islam

Muslim Community petitions AIG, worries over Mosque’s demolition

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A Muslim Community in Papa Ajao area of Mushin, Lagos State has sent a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Lagos, alleging threat to lives over wrongful demolition of its Mosque. The Muslim community of Tawakalitu Mobolorunduro Mosque stated that the Mosque, which was donated to the community by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica