Accolades as Kwara Sharia Court launches law report

It was commendation galore in Kwara as the Sharia Court of Appeal launched its law report, saying that it has received and treated about 300 requests for assistance in distributing estates and other properties belonging to deceased Muslims. The court also said that despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has treated so many cases and attended to so many arrays of issues as stipulated by the law, describing the launching of the law report as a slight departure from the usual opening of the legal year ceremony where the annual report of the court is usually unveiled. Speaking at the public presentation of the re-branded Law Report, the Grand Kadi, Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Mohmmed Ola Abdulkadir, said that the hitherto annual report had been up-scaled to a Law Report to capture and review the activities of the Court in the years gone by, in order to promote renewed dedication, as well as better and improved justice delivery. “We are all aware that the performances of courts all over were circumspect since the last two years by the effects of Covii-19 Pandemic and the national industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Un on of Nigeria (JUSUN).

That notwithstanding, with respect to our adjudicatory jurisdiction, our registry shows that 58 matters were brought forward from the preceding year 2019 2020 while 45 motions and appeals were filed within the year under review. A total number of60 cases were disposed of, leaving 43 cases pending at varied stages.” On request for assistance in the distribution of properties belonging to the deceased Muslims in accordance to the Sharia Law, Justice Abdulkadir, said that the court, in pursuant to the body corporate of Islamic law, had received and treated about 300 applications.

He added: “In the area of non-adjudicatory jurisdiction of the court, about 300 requests for Letters of Administration and for assistance in distributing estates of deceased Muslims were received and were/are being treated in the year covered by this report. This non-adjudicatory jurisdiction of the court is being exercised pursuant to the body corporate of Islamic law, especially that of the Maliki School of Thought that saddles the administration of the estate of Muslims after death on individual expert scholars, institutions or competent Judge(s) The said body of Islamic law is Statutorily and constitutionally made applicable in the Sharia Court of Appeal.” The Grand Kadi commended other Sharia Court Justices in the state, such as Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, Justice Mas’ud Adebayo Oniye, Justice Abdul- Razaq Dagbo, Justice Sharafu Olawale Hanafi, and Justice Abdurraheem Ahmad Sayi, as well as the entire staff of the court for their dedication and commitment in the smooth justice delivery. “It gladdens my heart that the Sharia Court of Appeal, Kwara State, has carved a niche for itself through the publication of Annual Report which is a reference material, not only by courts in Kwara State but throughout Nigeria. Today’s program, however, is the unveiling and public presentation of our rebranded Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal Law Report (KSCALR) for the years 2016 and 2020, ” he added.

Also speaking, the state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Judges in the state. He said that the autonomy of the state judiciary as an independent arm of the State Government is dear to his heart; Governor Abdulrasaq, who was represented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Ayinla Jawondo,SAN said that a bill had been sent to the State House of Assembly for autonomy of the judiciary and would soon be passed, adding that there would be a separate pension board to attend to pensions and gratuities of retired judges in the state. Other dignitaries at the event were: former Grand Kadi, Hon. Justice Abdulmuttalib Ambali, Professor Bashir Omipidan of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin; the Chief Judge of Kwara State, Hon. Justice Durosinlohun Kawu, members of the State Executive Council, members of the State House of Assembly, and members of the Nigerian Bar Association, among others.

