Accolades continue to pour in, on Governor Udom Emmanuel at 54

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

Eminent Nigerians have continued to send their goodwill messages to Governor Udom Emmanuel who recently turned 54. One of such, came from immediate past President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR.) In his goodwill message, the former President extolled Governor Emmanuel’s leadership skills. “ You are a patriot who has shown considerable commitment to the growth and development of our dear nation. As a governor, you have been steadfast in seeking to improve the lot of your people and build a prosperous AKwa Ibom State. I urge you to continue with your development agenda and inspiring leadership style which has helped to cultivate friendship across party lines and divides.”

 

Adegoke: We need special courts for kidnappers, armed robbers

Posted on Author In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU

Mr. Kunle Adegoke is a former Secretary of the North East Task Force of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on virtual court proceedings, Infectious Disease Bill and sundry issues     What is the propriety of special courts for kidnappers and armed robbers as being canvassed by […]
Army burst herdsmen militia camp in Benue, kill two, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in the early hours of Thursday trailed a group of heavily armed herdsmen to their camp close to the boundary between Benue and Nasarawa states killing two of them. The soldiers also recovered two AK-47 riffles with 25 rounds of 7.62 special […]
Dubai sends Hushpuppi to US to face cyberfraud, money-laundering charges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Raymond Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” has been extradited from Dubai to Washington, DC to face charges of money laundering and fraud. One Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka “Woodberry” was also extradited to the U.S as both were taken down in operation “Fox Hunt 2” by Dubai Police recently. The operation took down the suspects for […]

