Accord Guber Candidate: I’ll industrialise A’Ibom if elected

The Akwa Ibom State Governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP) in next year’s election, Emem Coffie, has pledged his readiness to initiate reforms that will drive industrialisation, create wealth, as well as generate employment.

Speaking as a guest on digital broadband TStv’s political affairs programme, ‘The Nigeria Watch’, the real estate expert said there was the urgent need for the people to have participatory governance.

According to Coffie, his ambition will trigger prosperity, quality education, welfare of civil servants and retirees.

“What we really need in Akwa Ibom State is industrialisation. Apart from Mobil, nothing (allegedly) is there.

“The oil money we are all expecting from Abuja will dwindle someday: the world is gradually moving away from oil gradually.

“In most of the universities, including FUTO, the best engineering students are from Akwa Ibom State, but when they graduate, there is no job for them and we (allegedly) don’t have enough influence in the oil industry to have our people adequately employed,

“So I looked around and concluded that what we need is industrialization. What we are looking at now is how to build wealth for the people, how to empower the people, we are not just looking at giving the people money during the election and one month later, they can’t account for the the money, we are looking at building financial structures for the people that will be long lasting.

“All the people you’ve mentioned, what have they done for the people that is sustainable. It is not giving somebody one million naira and he blows it, that is not what we want.”

