Accord Party candidate flags off guber campaign in Ogbomoso today

The flag-off of the campaign of Accord Party governorship candidate, Oloye Adebayo Adelabu, will hold today. The event starts by 10am at the Soun Ogunlola hall, Oja’gbo, Ogbomoso. A statement signed by the Director of Media, Bayo Adelabu Campaign Organisation (BACO), Bolaji Tunji, said the event will hold in Ogbomoso, the hometown of the Accord Party Deputy governorship candidate, Prof. Abiodun Ayandele. Quoting Adelabu, the statement said the choice of Ogbomoso was significant because of the importance of Ogbomoso in the politics of Oyo State. The statement reads: “Apart from our deputy governorship candidate coming from Ogbomoso, we also have the leader of the party, Senator Ayoade Adeseun from Ogbomoso. “The same Ogbomoso is the home of the immediate past Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, ‘Gunju Ojo.” “Most significantly, Ogbomoso is the home town of our father, the highly revered and cerebral political polyglot, Baba Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola who was a contemporary of my grandfather, Adegoke Adelabu popularly known as Penkelemesi.”
Related Articles
Fitch: Outlook for Nigerian banks’ credit fundamentals stabilised
The outlook for Nigerian banks’ credit fundamentals has stabilised since the initial economic shock from the Covid-19, Fitch Ratings has said. In a new report released yesterday, the agency said that Nigerian lenders’ “profitability and capitalisation have held up and assetquality deterioration is contained, at least for now,” adding, however, that “all […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Catholic bishop stops Ortom, Suswam from speaking in church
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, were at the weekend reportedly stopped from speaking inside the church by the Roman Catholic Bishop of Gboko Diocese, Bishop William Amove Avenya, during a requiem mass for the burial of the elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam, Chief Terkura Suswam l, who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IWD: FG adopts informal market initiative to empower women
As the one month – long celebration of the International Women’s Day continues, the Ministry of Women Affairs said it had adopted the Arahah Famers Market Initiative to help women achieve financial independence. Arahah Famers Market is a private sector informal market promoted by Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI) Abuja Chamber of Commerce […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)