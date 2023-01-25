Accord Party candidate flags off guber campaign in Ogbomoso today

The flag-off of the campaign of Accord Party governorship candidate, Oloye Adebayo Adelabu, will hold today. The event starts by 10am at the Soun Ogunlola hall, Oja’gbo, Ogbomoso. A statement signed by the Director of Media, Bayo Adelabu Campaign Organisation (BACO), Bolaji Tunji, said the event will hold in Ogbomoso, the hometown of the Accord Party Deputy governorship candidate, Prof. Abiodun Ayandele. Quoting Adelabu, the statement said the choice of Ogbomoso was significant because of the importance of Ogbomoso in the politics of Oyo State. The statement reads: “Apart from our deputy governorship candidate coming from Ogbomoso, we also have the leader of the party, Senator Ayoade Adeseun from Ogbomoso. “The same Ogbomoso is the home of the immediate past Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, ‘Gunju Ojo.” “Most significantly, Ogbomoso is the home town of our father, the highly revered and cerebral political polyglot, Baba Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola who was a contemporary of my grandfather, Adegoke Adelabu popularly known as Penkelemesi.”

