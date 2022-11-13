Accord party demonstrates national spread, opens new campaign office in Abuja

The Accord party opened a brand new campaign office in Abuja on Thursday to underscore the fact that it’s a party with the right structure and reach.

The party which is one of the 18 that have presented candidates to vie for the office of Nigeria’s president come 2023 has often been overlooked as one that pulls the kind of weight necessary to command attention.

But after the unveiling of the multi-million Naira edifice in Abuja mid-week, such doubts are now surely to evaporate in to thin air.

Cutting the tape during the building’s opening, Accord’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen said it was one way his party intended to consolidate on its preparation for the 2023 general elections.

“The opening of this campaign office in Abuja today says a lot about our commitment towards salvaging the country from bad leadership,” Professor Imumolen said while declaring the office open.

“Apart from serving as the platform upon which we would be consolidating on our campaigns for next year’s presidential elections, we hope it will send the right message to the right quarters that we have an organised structure and national spread.

“Contrary to widespread notion, we are not a mushroom party that has its support base situated in only a section of the country.

“Neither are our supporters those who only speak on social media. We are in the six geopolitical zones of the country and this new campaign office in Abuja today proves it,” he added.

Professor Imumolen also used the occasion to urge Nigerians to work with him and his party, Accord in the task of saving the country from desperate, clueless leaders, and reposition it for greatness.

“I will also like to use this opportunity to ask well meaning Nigerians to join hands with me and our party, Accord in the task of rescuing our collective destinies from the grip of desperate, clueless and expired leaders who have kept us in a perpetual state of stagnation.

“This is no time to dance to the rhythm of ethnicity, religion, party affiliation, or bribery. This is the time to close ranks, irrespective of where we come from, our religion or those we used to vote for, and pick the right candidate who genuinely believes in Nigeria and would work for Nigerians.

“I am that de-tribalised Nigerian with the knowledge, capacity, passion, empathy and drive to salvage this country. A vote for me is a vote for a glorious tomorrow for us, for our children and our children’s children,” he said.

