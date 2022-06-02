Accord Party nominates Hakeem Olaogun as Lagos guber candidate

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Accord Party (AP) yesterday unanimously nominated former Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Hakeem Olaogun Dickson, as its governorship candidate in the state election. Dickson, a seasoned accountant, politician and health and safety practitioner, was nominated at the party’s primary, which was held in Lagos. Chairman of the party’s Electoral Committee, Lanre Ogundare, declared at the close of the nomination that: “By the power vested in me, I, hereby, declare Hon. Hakeem Olaogun Onikoyi Dickson, as the governorship candidate of Accord Party for the 2023 general election.” Reacting to his nomination, Dickson said: “With a grateful heart and a sole obligation to devote every ounce in my body, mind and spirit to lead our party to victory in 2023 and our state back to greatness, I humbly accept this nomination.”

