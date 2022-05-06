Accord Party slams Oyetola over retirees’ plight

Osun State Accord Party (AP) yesterday said Governor Gboyega Oyetola does not deserve a second term in office. The party stated that the cries of retirees over nonpayment of their entitlements were worrisome. In a statement yesterday by its Chairman, Pastor Victor Akande, AP decried insufficient and infrequent remittances of pensions and gratuities to the contributory pension scheme by the state government. The party said it was deeply concerned about the plight of the masses and reminded the governor and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the goal of saving for retirement was to prevent stress, misery, disappointments, and premature death after retirement. Akande said: “The agitations for well-deserved retirement benefits by contributory pensioners in Osun State, comprising primary schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil and local government in the state who are yet to be paid their entitlements by the government are in order and cannot continue to be handled with levity at this critical moment of an economic let down.
