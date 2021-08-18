Accord Party to create 6,000 jobs in two years

The Accord Party (AP) has said that it would create a total of 6,000 jobs in Anambra State within the first two years of its leadership in the state if voted as the next government in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state. Similarly, it promised that the Orient Petroleum Limited owned by the state government would go into full time exploration activities within the first quarter of the year under the government of the party. The pledge was made when no fewer than 300 youths in Awka North Local Government Area of the state dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the party.

The youths, led by Uchenna Onwuzurume said that they chose to support the governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Dr. Godwin Maduka due to the transparency in the conduct of the party’s primary election and in view of the crisis in the two political parties. According to the running mate of the Accord Party in the election, Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, who spoke to reporters while on a campaign visit to the Enugu Sports Club yesterday, the gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Godwin Maduka, an employer of labour, has set in motion agenda for job creation within two years in office.

He added that he (Obi) as a captain in the oil and gas sector would facilitate the process of making the Orient Petroleum Limited to come fully on stream. Obi said: “We all know who Dr. Godwin Maduka is and his achievements in the area of job creation, as well as providing gainful employments to the youths both at home and abroad, and as a party, we have understudied the unemployment rate in Anambra State and come up with the promise of creating at least 6,000 jobs in two year as a government.”

