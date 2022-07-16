News

Accord Party’s Ogunbiyi casts vote, boasts of victory

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP), Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC )for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election so far.

Ogunbiyi spoke to reporters after he cast his vote alongside his wife at Ile-Ogbo ward 5, unit 3 at Methodist Primary School, Ile-Ogbo, Ayedire Local Government Area of the state.

According to him at AUD polling unit, about 37 had voted against over 500 registered voters.

He said reports reaching him indicated that the exercise had been peaceful across the state.

He said he was optimistic that he will win the election just as he charged INEC to ensure that every eligible voter cast their votes.

Similarly, the traditional ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi while speaking with reporters enjoined the electorate to vote wisely and vote the candidate of their choice.

The monarch condemned vote buying and selling saying it will be difficult to curb vote buying due to high level of poverty on the land.

He said he has directed all his subjects to go out and cast their votes just as he said he has warned them to shun vote buying and selling.

The monarch, however, said the exercise has been peaceful and his community in Iwo remained the most peaceful in Nigeria.

 

Reporter

