Accord presidential candidate, Imumolen, banks on fresh strategy to end insecurity in Nigeria

With several unguarded routes through which illegal aliens flock into Nigeria, Accord’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has vowed to tackle and safe guard Nigeria’s borders so as to stem the rising tide of insecurity in the country.

Should he be elected as Nigeria’s president come 2023, Imumolen who spoke when he recieved chieftains of the Accord Party in Abuja said he would work assiduously to ensure that more attention is paid the issue of effective manning of the country’s borders in order to stop the influx of undesirable elements into the country.

“Nigeria is going through it’s most challenging times because of a porous border system that keeps allowing illegal movement of equipment, drugs, contraband, firearms, and people of questionable intentions into the country,” Imumolen observed.
“The consequence of this is that the country is reeling from the after effects of such negligence as it keeps witnessing an untoward rise in unwarranted killings, kidnappings and other vices,” he laments.

“But a nation that is serious about achieving and enjoying sustainable peace must not allow the current situation to continue as it has the potential to ultimately derail the objective of economic growth as well as our stability as a sovereign country.

“The way forward will therefore be for us to take a holistic look at the current border system that we operate in order to make the necessary adjustments.

“First, we would need to look at the over 1400 unguarded, unmanned illegal routes that makes us so vulnerable as a country.

“And according to available statistics, the country only has about 84 approved border control systems to combat the huge traffic of movement into the country from different points — north, east, west and south — on a daily basis.

“My administration will do everything in it’s power to raise the number of approved border control systems to an appreciable level to minimize, if not completely eradicate, the uninhibited access outsiders currently have into our country.
“I am in no doubt whatsoever that once this is done, our country will begin to move speedily towards a guaranteed security system, economic prosperity and general wellbeing for it’s citizens,” he said.

 

