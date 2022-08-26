News

Accord Presidential Candidate Launches National Prosperity System For Nigerians

Accord Presidential candidate, Prof Christopher Imumolen, has launched an economic system, “I Will Prosper” aimed at providing economic respite or succour to Nigerians to ameliorate their living plights and catalyse prosperity for all.

The program which was announced by the Presidential candidate via a press statement said the program will create collective prosperity towards eradicating increasing socio-economic despondency and frustration which are the pivots upon which criminality and unpatriotic ways revolve.

Speaking about the development, Prof Imumolen noted that the “I Will Prosper Group” or network meant to create collective prosperity towards eradicating increasing socio-economic despondency and frustration which are the pivots upon which criminality and unpatriotic ways revolve.

“This system will provide the basis for business, financial, empowerment, education, healthcare and agricultural supports for all in different dimensions.

“The less privileged, aged and various socially handicapped are greatly considered in the I Will Prosper configuration.

“It speaks volumes of our “All for All” political mantra and our avowed resolve to champion a solution-based electioneering campaigns towards our leadership emergence come 2023″, Imumolen intoned.

He reiterated his mission towards thorough and patriotism-based national integration and economic rejuvenation which point to the fact that Nigeria Must Prosper Again, calling on Nigerians to back him in the struggle to take Nigeria back from the stranglehold of poverty, pain, insecurity and retrogression.

Professor Imumolen is coming from a super private sector environment and parades great experience and enviable national and international exploits in his kitty.

He is the youngest of all the presidential candidates in the 2023 race.

 

