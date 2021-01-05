News

Account for N15trn looting from public treasury, PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders will have to account for the sum of N15 trillion they allegedly siphoned from public treasury.
The party said the attack on it by the APC’s National Caretaker Committee and the false performance claims, were meant to divert attention of how the party ruined the country since it took over power in 2015.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has details of how the APC and its leaders carted away the nation’s commonwealth.
According to the statement, the ruling party was involved in the reported stealing of N9.6 trillion ($25 billion) oil revenue as detailed in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) leaked memo.
It added that the APC could not account for N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, which it allegedly used 18 unregistered vessels to divert.
The party said there was another N2 trillion oil subsidy regime through unnamed West African countries which APC could not account for.
Other diversions by the APC, according to the PDP, included N500 billion Social Investment Programme; N16 billion meant for Mosquito Net Project, which its said First Lady Aisha Buhari, exposed; as well as N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), “a racket in which certain top APC leaders were alleged to have received N3 billion each.”

