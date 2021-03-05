News

Accountability crucial in democracy, says DG PDP Govs’ Forum

The Director-General, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, yesterday said Nigeria cannot claim to be practicing democracy and treat the will of the people with disdain and contempt. Maduabum, who spoke at a workshop for members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions said: “Responsive ness is one of the main elements of democratic governance,” adding that “In a democracy, public accountability is critical for the success of any government.”

Speaking on the topics, “Improving on Citizens Experiences in the Hearing of Public Petitions,” Maduabum regretted that one of the techniques members of parliament used to bypass legislative scrutiny or to prevent the house leadership from blocking discussion of a particular subject, is through public petitions. “You can circumvent barriers placed for discussing unpleasant measures through this procedure. “The public petitions process is critical for ensuring integrity and fairness in the legislative responsibilities of the legislature,” he stated.

