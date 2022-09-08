Accounting Standards: Non-compliant MDAs risk FG’s sanction

Ministries, Departments and Agencie (MDAs) of government that fail to prepare financial statements on International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) template by 2023 risk being sanctioned by the Federal Government. The fresh warning came as some agencies of government are yet to align their financial statements on IPSAS template seven years after its adoption by the Federal Government.

The Federal Executive Council had in 2010 approved the adoption of the IPSAS by public sector entities to enhance transparency and accountability in the preparation and presentation of financial statements among the three tiers of government. Following FEC’s approval, the accounting format of the three tiers of government was migrated in 2016 from IPSAS cash basis to IPSAS accrual basis.

The movement from cash to accrual based recording of government financial transactions is to record such transactions in a manner that will show when revenues are earned and not when cash is received, and when expenditures are incurred and not when paid. Speaking in with journalists yesterday in Abuja at a three day nationwide capacity building on IPSAS implementation for public financial managementoperatorsamong the three tiers of government, Director, Consolidating Account department and Secretary of FAAC sub- committee on IPSAS implementation, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq Velkuk, lamented that some MDAs had yet to key their financial statementsonIPSAS template.

He said by 2023, any agency of government that prepares its financial statement outside of IPSAS template would be rejected. Speaking in a similar vein, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) sub – Committe Chairman, Mr. Christopher Nyiong, said that adoption of IPSAS woulf address corruption challenges to a very large extent. “Corruption is not only an issue of financial reports. It actually grows out of character of individuals. But the IPSAS framework will able to address the loopholes that human beings have created for corruption,” he said. Askedof likelihoodof sanctions that await MDAs that fail toadoptthetemplateafter 2023, he said such MDAs would contend with impairment of its public fund. “Nothing will happen to anybody. You’ll just find yourself out of tune.

Sanctions will come naturally because if you’re unable to implement IPSAS as an MDA, it means youraccess to public funds will be impaired. “It’s a natural sanction. Nigeria began IPSAS implementation in 2016, and so, we are still advancing, we’re still making progress. So, adeadlinehas already been passed. “One of the challenges to becoming fully IPSAS is lack of capacity and competencies forthosewhoaretoimplement it. Thatiswhythisprogramme today is being organised. It’s strategically to build capacity to access that challenge of capacity.

“Thesecondchallengeisthe orientation of public finance practitioners in our country that have been used to a particular system. Now they’re being called to change their approach. “You now see that as challenge because you now have to reorientate people towards the new order,” he said. Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director overseeing Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Sylva Okoliaboh, represented by Director, Audit Monitoring, Mr. Onochie Peter Chizea, underscored the importance of the capacity training for affected finance management officials. According to him, “since the implementation of IPSAS Accrual Basis of Accounting on 1st January 1, 2016, we have constantly engaged with key stakeholders like we are doing today, and we have equally providedsupportinformof capacity building across the federal, states and local governments for seamless implementation.

