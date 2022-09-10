Travel & Tourism

Accra City Hotel confirms Matey new general manager

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The board of Accra City Hotel has confirms Divine Matey as the new general manager of the hotel from it acting capacity, reports VovageAfriq publication. With this confirmation Matey, who took over from the former general manager, Roman Krabel, earlier this year, is the first Ghanaian and African to head the hotel since its inception over the last two decades and played a key role from its days as Novotel. His appointment has been commended by many in the hospitality industry as well deserved and he is expected to lead the new path growth of the hotel by injecting it with fresh and innovative ideas as the hotel looks to focus on leisure and MICE.

Having worked in different capacities such as financial controller, chief accountant, financial accountant, and food and beverage as well as cost controller, in his 23-year stint with the hotel, Matey is also projected to continue in the property’s tradition of providing excellent service and maintaining standards as a preferred business hotel. The trained Chartered Accountant disclosed that his vision is to make the hotel a green sustainable hotel while creating a self-motivated and healthy workforce. Matey’s officially begun his new role on September 1.

 

Our Reporters

