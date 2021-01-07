Accra Institute emerges best ECOWAS tech varsity

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) consistently ranked the top private University in Ghana and one of the leading educational institutions in West Africa, has been announced the winner of the three most prestigious awards at the just-ended 2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards in Accra.

AIT was awarded ‘The Most Outstanding Institution in COVID- 19 Times’; ‘The Best Technology University’; and ‘the Best Educator of The Year.’ As one of the ECOWAS sub-region’s top education centres, AIT is home to thousands of Nigerians and other West African students. Accra Institute of Technology has won the Best Technology University for the fourth year running.

This enviable position was put to test when COVID-19 set in with the university coming out with excellence in demonstrating how to deploy technologies and systems to ensure uninterrupted academic activity in an educational institution even in the face of a global pandemic. AIT since its inception in 2009 has extensively been deploying cutting-edge educational delivery technologies and systems to support teaching and learning in all its undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

“As the only university in Ghana operating both campusbased and open university systems, AIT is one of the few universities in the sub-region to easily and seamlessly roll-over all its academic program delivery and operations online during the COVID-19 crisis. “Therefore, campus-based face-to-face teaching and learning had zero impact on the operations of the university. This success among many others is what accounted for the award for the Most Outstanding Institution in Covid-19 times,” said the Registrar and Chief of Administration of AIT, Mr. Dominic Osei-Boakye, while receiving the awards, on behalf of the university.

