Accreditation: Anchor Varsity‘ll scales through NUC’s hurdle –Bandele

As Anchor University patiently awaits the outcome of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Resource Verification visitation which took place recently, the vice chancellor, Professor Samuel Oye Bandele is confident that the institution would receive the nod of the regulatory body to commence the new programmes planned for this session.

Prof. Bandele’s optimism was based on the premise that the school authority worked assiduously to ensure that all the requirements of NUC were provided for knowing fully well that the regulatory body would not compromise on its standards.

“We are aware of the requirements of NUC and we did everything humanly possible to put everything in place before the visitation by NUC. Besides, we know that the NUC is a credible body that will not compromise its standards and we appreciate this stand too”, he said.

The university teacher disclosed that the school management listed four professional courses for verification ahead of the new academic session. The courses are: LLB Law, B.NSc Nursing Science, BSc Architecture and BMLS, Medical Laboratory Science.

He, however, commended the National Universities Commission for its quick response to the school request saying the body has been playing a pivotal role in the development of education in Nigeria

