Education

Accredited Aviation Training School Births in Lekki, Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Harris Air Training School has made history as the first accredited aviation training institute, on the Lagos Island Metropolis. Following the necessary accreditation and approval by relevant Nigerian and international aviation authorities; International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Harris Air, located at Chevyview Estate in the heart of Lekki, Lagos is set to commence full aviation training.

The aviation school expected to deliver exceptional training courses in Cabin training on the B737, EMB 145 and ATR 72, Basic Flights Dispatch training, Advanced Dispatch training and IATA authorised courses, is a Nigerian indigenous company.

A recent visit to the training school confirmed its readiness to groom A-grade aviation professionals. With experienced instructors, flight dispatchers, cabin crew, airline ticketing and ground members of staff, it is expected that Haris Air will deliver nothing short of excellence, to its trainees.

 

Reporter

