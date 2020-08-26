Accrued rights: FG releases N14.92bn for retirees

The Federal Government has released the sum of 14.92 billion for the payment of accrued rights for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). A statement made available to New Telegraph by National Pension Commission said the amount would cover four months arrears.

The accrued pension rights represents an employee’s benefits for the past years of service up to June 2004, when the Pension Reform Act (PRA) that birthed the CPS, came into effect.

Following the fund release, the commission appreciated the effort of the Federal Government at ensuring that the accrued rights arrears are cleared. It also thanked the affected retirees of the treasury-funded agencies for their patience

