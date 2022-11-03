…accuse Foreign Affairs minister of flouting budget provisions

The House of Representatives yesterday accused the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama of complicity in the alleged extrabudgetary expenditure and violation of the Appropriation Act. The House consequently resolved not to consider the present 2023 appropriation proposal of the ministry until it directs all missions to abide by Section 10 of the 2022 Appropriations Act (as amended).

The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Yakub, who made the allegations at a budget defence session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly alleged that the minister has consistently ignored the advice of the legislature to comply with the Act. Yakub said: “The question this committee is asking the Minister of Foreign Affairs is: Is he bigger than Nigeria and its laws? Or how else will one explain the constant flagrant abuse of the laws of the land even when we have continued to write letters to the ministry reminding it of relevant provisions of our laws that demand abiding by it.”

He said: “One is, therefore, surprised and, indeed, it beats logic that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has deliberately refused to abide by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and by other statutes of the land, including the Standing Orders of the House.” But the minister denied directing officials of the ministry, embassies and missions to disregard the directive of the National Assembly and the constitution of the tender’s board in line with the dictates of the appropriation Act.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...