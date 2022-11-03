News

…accuse Foreign Affairs minister of flouting budget provisions

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday accused the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama of complicity in the alleged extrabudgetary expenditure and violation of the Appropriation Act. The House consequently resolved not to consider the present 2023 appropriation proposal of the ministry until it directs all missions to abide by Section 10 of the 2022 Appropriations Act (as amended).

The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Yakub, who made the allegations at a budget defence session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly alleged that the minister has consistently ignored the advice of the legislature to comply with the Act. Yakub said: “The question this committee is asking the Minister of Foreign Affairs is: Is he bigger than Nigeria and its laws? Or how else will one explain the constant flagrant abuse of the laws of the land even when we have continued to write letters to the ministry reminding it of relevant provisions of our laws that demand abiding by it.”

He said: “One is, therefore, surprised and, indeed, it beats logic that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has deliberately refused to abide by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and by other statutes of the land, including the Standing Orders of the House.” But the minister denied directing officials of the ministry, embassies and missions to disregard the directive of the National Assembly and the constitution of the tender’s board in line with the dictates of the appropriation Act.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court orders final forfeiture of Diezani’s Lekki land to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Mafia

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the final forfeiture of a vacant plot of land situated at Plot 13, Block I, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Private Estate, Lekki, Lagos, linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government. The order was sequel to the […]
News

Commissioner withdraws as surety for Anyim in EFCC’s probe

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Investment and Abuja Liaison, has withdrawn his surety for former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, in his ongoing probe by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for alleged mismanagement of Ecological Fund while in office as SGF. The commissioner in […]
News

We could’ve done better with better leadership –Keshi

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

Former Charge d’Affaires for the Embassy of Nigeria in The Hague, Netherlands and one time Consul-General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Georgia, United State,. Ambassador Joe Keshi, has expressed disappointment at the poir state of the security, economy, education and healthcare in Nigeria, sixty two years after independence, saying the nation could have fared better with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica