…accuses PDP of sabotaging fuel supply to blackmail FG

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sabotaging fuel supply in the country to blackmail the Federal Government for illicit political advantage. Speaking in Markurdi, Benue State capital, to a crowd of party supporters that graced the APC presidential campaign rally, Tinubu said while in power, PDP administration gave fuel retail licenses to their supporters and sympathisers who are now hoarding fuel to create long queues across the country and making Nigerians suffer.

He added that the party of his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, is a Poverty Development Party. Hesaid:”Theymetgoodoil prices for 16 good years, they didn’tremembergaspipelines, theyare whatI calledsaboteurs yesterday. They gave PMS license to their supporters and sympathisers. They are the ones who started creating fake queues. PDP, enough is enough.” Taking further jab at Atiku, APC Presidential candidate noted that the PDP candidate didn’t know that he broke the civil service rule in Nigeria when he said he was doing transport business when he was in Customs Service.

