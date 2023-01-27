News

…accuses PDP of sabotaging fuel supply to blackmail FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sabotaging fuel supply in the country to blackmail the Federal Government for illicit political advantage. Speaking in Markurdi, Benue State capital, to a crowd of party supporters that graced the APC presidential campaign rally, Tinubu said while in power, PDP administration gave fuel retail licenses to their supporters and sympathisers who are now hoarding fuel to create long queues across the country and making Nigerians suffer.

He added that the party of his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, is a Poverty Development Party. Hesaid:”Theymetgoodoil prices for 16 good years, they didn’tremembergaspipelines, theyare whatI calledsaboteurs yesterday. They gave PMS license to their supporters and sympathisers. They are the ones who started creating fake queues. PDP, enough is enough.” Taking further jab at Atiku, APC Presidential candidate noted that the PDP candidate didn’t know that he broke the civil service rule in Nigeria when he said he was doing transport business when he was in Customs Service.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate confirms Judicial Service Commission nominees

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Nnamonso Ekanem and Mahmoud Abubakar Magaji as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission. The nominees, who are from Akwa-Ibom and Niger states respectively, are to represent the South- South and North-Central zones on the commission. The confirmation of both nominees followed the consideration of a report by […]
News

BBNaija’s Nini: I’m scare of getting married

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nini, a Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) season six housemate, says she is scared of getting married. The 26-year-old model spoke of her marital fears during a discussion with Saskay, Queen, and other housemates.   During the conversation, Saskay had expressed her concerns over marriage, citing her past relationship experience.   “Between last year and this […]
News

Misconduct: JAMB to withdraw results of culpable candidates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned that any candidate found to have committed any form of misconduct during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would have his or her result withdrawn without delay. The Board issued the warning while stating that the first batch results comprising candidates who sat for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica