Arts & Entertainments

Ace librarian, Etim, to headline Book Clubs network conference

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Ace librarian, Professor (Mrs.) Felicia Etim, will headline the 2021 Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria that is scheduled to hold between September 16 and 19 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. Etim, who is the university librarian at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, had before now served as university librarian at the University of Uyo and the founding director of the Akwa Ibom E-Library, and would be presenting the keynote address at the session. She will be speaking on the theme of the conference, The Place of Public Libraries in the Age of e-Books and Challenge of Social Reading.

According to the reading promotions and books advocacy outfit, the event is scheduled to hold at Watbridge Hotel and would feature a conference, reading sessions, tour and performance events. Other speakers at the conference include the President of the Nigerian Publishers Association, Chief Uchenna Cyril Anioke and the University Librarian at the University of Uyo, Professor Ahiaoma Ibegwam. Goodwill messages are also expected to be delivered by book trade organisations and lovers of book and reading culture. Established in February 2020, the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria; “has continued to position itself as a platform for galvanising disparate book club energies in the country while also engendering even more activity that would be overly beneficial to the book sector and the country.”

Member clubs that make up the Network include Oleh Book Club, Uyo Book Club, Asaba Reading Club, Ignite Africa Leadership Foundation, iRead Mobile Library, Arepo Book Club, Raffia City Book Club, Eket Book Club, PEA Foundation, Smart Book Club, Warri Book Club, Raffia City Book Club and Osogbo Book Club. Others are Aba Book Club, Bookworm Cafe, Atiba Book Club, CRIMMD Free Public Library, CSS Book Club, Ibadan Book Club, Laterna Book Club, Ikorodu Library Book Club, Lead Out Education Foundation, Openway Reading Awareness Initiative, Readland Leadership Children’s Centre, Writers in Motion, Pens and Voices Book Club, Read2Me Book Club, The Bibliotheque Nigeria, The African Writers Tribe and The 1402 Book Lounge.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s first ever virtual wedding fair debut

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Nigeria’s first ever Virtual Wedding made its debut yesterday and will end on Sunday. The event was made possible by Mrs. Omolara Akande, a seasoned wedding planner who runs Just Weddings (JW) and the founder of APPOEMN (Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria which she founded in 2011. In a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actress Ronke Odusanya celebrates Mothering Sunday with daughter

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Popular Yoruba movie actress, Ronke Odusanya, was among the millions of mothers who celebrated Mothering Sunday on March 14, 2021. The actress shared a photo with her adorable daughter and accompanied it with a beautiful caption. She wrote: “Motherhood” – Where all love begins! “Motherhood” – That we won’t trade for anything! “Motherhood” – […]
Arts & Entertainments

Singer Dice Ailes leads #EndSARS protest in Canada

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Nigerian singer Dice Ailes has led a group of #EndSARS protest in Toronto, Canada. In a series of posts shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, October 15, 2020, the singer disclosed that he led the demonstration against the lingering police brutality in Nigeria. He said: “Yesterday, Toronto came out with me in numbers […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica