Ace librarian, Etim, to headline Book Clubs network conference

Ace librarian, Professor (Mrs.) Felicia Etim, will headline the 2021 Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria that is scheduled to hold between September 16 and 19 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. Etim, who is the university librarian at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, had before now served as university librarian at the University of Uyo and the founding director of the Akwa Ibom E-Library, and would be presenting the keynote address at the session. She will be speaking on the theme of the conference, The Place of Public Libraries in the Age of e-Books and Challenge of Social Reading.

According to the reading promotions and books advocacy outfit, the event is scheduled to hold at Watbridge Hotel and would feature a conference, reading sessions, tour and performance events. Other speakers at the conference include the President of the Nigerian Publishers Association, Chief Uchenna Cyril Anioke and the University Librarian at the University of Uyo, Professor Ahiaoma Ibegwam. Goodwill messages are also expected to be delivered by book trade organisations and lovers of book and reading culture. Established in February 2020, the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria; “has continued to position itself as a platform for galvanising disparate book club energies in the country while also engendering even more activity that would be overly beneficial to the book sector and the country.”

Member clubs that make up the Network include Oleh Book Club, Uyo Book Club, Asaba Reading Club, Ignite Africa Leadership Foundation, iRead Mobile Library, Arepo Book Club, Raffia City Book Club, Eket Book Club, PEA Foundation, Smart Book Club, Warri Book Club, Raffia City Book Club and Osogbo Book Club. Others are Aba Book Club, Bookworm Cafe, Atiba Book Club, CRIMMD Free Public Library, CSS Book Club, Ibadan Book Club, Laterna Book Club, Ikorodu Library Book Club, Lead Out Education Foundation, Openway Reading Awareness Initiative, Readland Leadership Children’s Centre, Writers in Motion, Pens and Voices Book Club, Read2Me Book Club, The Bibliotheque Nigeria, The African Writers Tribe and The 1402 Book Lounge.

