ACF asks voters to reject ‘anointed’ candidates

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cautioned voters against casting their votes based on sentiments but elect leaders capable of guiding the country out of the woods in the February 25 – March 11 general election.

It also cautioned against voting for a candidate handpicked by the President or governor as his successor.

The apex northern group, who said this in a statement by  Secretary-General Murtala Aliyu Sunday, also expressed its support for rotational presidency.

It told  President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his promise of a free and fair election.

According to the ACF: “There is no earthly reason for anyone to even attempt to tamper with the announced timetable of the election. That will be totally unacceptable.”

 

