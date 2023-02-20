ACF asks voters to reject candidates with questionable character

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cautioned voters against casting their votes based on sentiments but elect leaders capable of guiding the country out of the woods in the February 25 – March 11 general election. It also cautioned against voting for a candidate handpicked by the President or governor as his successor. The apex northern group, which disclosed this yesterday in a statement by Secretary- General, Murtala Aliyu, also expressed its support for rotational presidency. It told President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his promise of a free and fair election. ACF said: “There is no earthly reason for anyone to even attempt to tamper with the announced timetable of the election. That will be totally unacceptable.” The ACF said: “Voters will do a great disservice to themselves if they were to vote into offices persons they know, or should know, have no capacity to perform well, or are persons with questionable character. Voters are also always advised to shun those unhealthy schemes whereby a President or governor handpicks a successor. “Nothing promotes entrenched corruption, cronyism and poor leadership more than such schemes as such dubious arrangements. The nation will never be able to identify and select good leaders among its people so long as some dubious people are allowed to manipulate the selection of candidates and the ultimate election processes.”

The group added: “We should seek leaders that best cater for our national interests, and who are elected within the tenets of democratic processes. The tenets allow people to choose leaders who will best cater for interests of the generality of the people, not their individual personal or the interests of their ethnic or religious groups.” The Forum insisted that the search for good leaders must go beyond “our ethnic, religious or geographical interests, “ adding that a “leader does not have to come from our tribe, zone, region, or religious persuasion”. The group added: “Though the principle of power rotation is still largely and somewhat controversial, nonetheless, under our democratic dispensation we must reconcile ourselves to accepting that Nigeria is a country for all its citizens, and each citizen has the right to choose whatever he or she believes to be in the best interests of themselves and their followers. At the same time, however, they also have to accept the principle of power rotation between North and South.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...