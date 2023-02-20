arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

ACF asks voters to reject candidates with questionable character

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cautioned voters against casting their votes based on sentiments but elect leaders capable of guiding the country out of the woods in the February 25 – March 11 general election. It also cautioned against voting for a candidate handpicked by the President or governor as his successor. The apex northern group, which disclosed this yesterday in a statement by Secretary- General, Murtala Aliyu, also expressed its support for rotational presidency. It told President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his promise of a free and fair election. ACF said: “There is no earthly reason for anyone to even attempt to tamper with the announced timetable of the election. That will be totally unacceptable.” The ACF said: “Voters will do a great disservice to themselves if they were to vote into offices persons they know, or should know, have no capacity to perform well, or are persons with questionable character. Voters are also always advised to shun those unhealthy schemes whereby a President or governor handpicks a successor. “Nothing promotes entrenched corruption, cronyism and poor leadership  more than such schemes as such dubious arrangements. The nation will never be able to identify and select good leaders among its people so long as some dubious people are allowed to manipulate the selection of candidates and the ultimate election processes.”

 

The group added: “We should seek leaders that best cater for our national interests, and who are elected within the tenets of democratic processes. The tenets allow people to choose leaders who will best cater for interests of the generality of the people, not their individual personal or the interests of their ethnic or religious groups.” The Forum insisted that the search for good leaders must go beyond “our ethnic, religious or geographical interests, “ adding that a “leader does not have to come from our tribe, zone, region, or religious persuasion”. The group added: “Though the principle of power rotation is still largely and somewhat controversial, nonetheless, under our democratic dispensation we must reconcile ourselves to accepting that Nigeria is a country for all its citizens, and each citizen has the right to choose whatever he or she believes to be in the best interests of themselves and their followers. At the same time, however, they also have to accept the principle of power rotation between North and South.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Naira Scarcity: FHQ warns against divisive tendencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), has warned groups and individuals against exploiting the scarcity of new naira notes to instigate crisis in the country. Sunday Telegraph reports that violent demonstrations have occasioned the inability of citizens to access the new currency in banks, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in parts of the country, resulting in casualties. […]
News

Presidential interview: Buhari evasive, claiming false projects –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari’s interview on a national television has exposed his cluelessness and paucity of ideas for infrastructure development. The party also accused the president of false performance claims, destruction of national institutions and providing cover for corrupt persons. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, […]
News Top Stories

FG deradicalised 940 ex-combatants in five years –Investigation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

No fewer than 940 repentant Boko Haram fighters have successfully undergone the process of deradicalisation since the establishment of Operation Safe Corridor in 2016, investigation by New Telegraph has revealed.   As part of the non-kinetic element of the counterinsurgency operations in the North East, the Federal Government had established Operation Safe Corridor, to encourage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica