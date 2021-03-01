arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

ACF: Bandits’ activities’ll destroy Nigeria

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)
  • Buhari: Jangebe abduction’ll be the last

 

  • Gov: Schoolgirls’ll be freed soon

 

Worried by the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, especially in the  North, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the activities of bandits are capable of destroying the  country.

This is as the forum accused some of the communities where the abduction of students and residents are taking place of colluding with the bandits to attack citizens.

 

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, told New Telegraph yesterday that only a concerted effort from all stakeholders will address the security challenges.

Yawe also posited that the closure of schools by  some Northern governors cannot be a permanent solution to the abductions, adding that it should be a temporary measure.

 

According to him, closing of schools will give the bandits impression that they are winning against the Federal Government. The spokesman for the apex northern sociocultural group also appealed to the bandits to stop abducting children, saying it is an ungodly act.

 

According to him, “The governors and the soldiers alone cannot stop the abductions. The society as a whole, including the bandits, must realize that abducting children from school is criminal, bad and ungodly. They must stop the ugly trend.

 

“If the wider society does not cooperate with the government and the security, all their efforts will fail.” Yawe also alleged complicity of some of the communities where the abductions are taking place, saying: “How can bandits come and carry away over 300 schoolgirls in a community without cooperation from the community?

 

“People gave them information, most likely members of the community. This must stop. We should not cooperate in anyway with bandits.

 

They are a danger to all of us. What the bandits are doing is very bad and will destroy the North and Nigeria. “They should stop these terrorist acts immediately.

 

This closure of schools should just be a temporary action and should not be permanent. The aim of the bandits is to discourage western education. They should not have a feeling that they have succeeded.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Queen of England: UK Nigeria bonds’ll flourish

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Queen of England, Elizabeth II, has sent a message of felicitation to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, today. The monarch stated that the bonds between the United Kingdom and Nigeria will flourish long into the future. The message, according to a release made available to newsmen yesterday by the […]
News

FCT tops list as NCDC confirms 126 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the most cases on Sunday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 126 new coronavirus infections. According to the breakdown, FCT recorded 30 new positive samples, followed by Lagos with 24 cases, and Rivers with 23. While the latest figure is the lowest for new cases […]
Editorial Top Stories

New golden generation of Eagles beckon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two African players – Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Egypt – won the English Premier League title with Liverpool a few days ago and this feat has placed them in forefront in the race for the African Footballer of the Year for 2020. We are aware that to be number one in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica