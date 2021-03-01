ACF: Bandits’ activities’ll destroy Nigeria

Buhari: Jangebe abduction’ll be the last

Gov: Schoolgirls’ll be freed soon

Worried by the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, especially in the North, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the activities of bandits are capable of destroying the country.

This is as the forum accused some of the communities where the abduction of students and residents are taking place of colluding with the bandits to attack citizens.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, told New Telegraph yesterday that only a concerted effort from all stakeholders will address the security challenges.

Yawe also posited that the closure of schools by some Northern governors cannot be a permanent solution to the abductions, adding that it should be a temporary measure.

According to him, closing of schools will give the bandits impression that they are winning against the Federal Government. The spokesman for the apex northern sociocultural group also appealed to the bandits to stop abducting children, saying it is an ungodly act.

According to him, “The governors and the soldiers alone cannot stop the abductions. The society as a whole, including the bandits, must realize that abducting children from school is criminal, bad and ungodly. They must stop the ugly trend.

“If the wider society does not cooperate with the government and the security, all their efforts will fail.” Yawe also alleged complicity of some of the communities where the abductions are taking place, saying: “How can bandits come and carry away over 300 schoolgirls in a community without cooperation from the community?

“People gave them information, most likely members of the community. This must stop. We should not cooperate in anyway with bandits.

They are a danger to all of us. What the bandits are doing is very bad and will destroy the North and Nigeria. “They should stop these terrorist acts immediately.

This closure of schools should just be a temporary action and should not be permanent. The aim of the bandits is to discourage western education. They should not have a feeling that they have succeeded.”

