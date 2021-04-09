ACF: Bandits giving North a bad name

…promises to intervene in the kidnap of 39 students in Kaduna

Apex Northern socio cultural and political organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lamented the prevailing cases of banditry and general insecurity in the North and across the country. This is as they said the menace is giving the region a bad name. Consequently, they also condemned the payment of ransom and called on the bandits and insurgents who are holding citizens as hostages across the country to desist from such acts.

A communiqué issued after the National Executive Council Meeting of the Forum held in Kaduna, yesterday, said, “No religion that is practiced in Northern Nigeria permits such sinful acts like holding other human beings as hostages for financial reward”. The communiqué also promised to intervene in the kidnap of the 39 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka Kaduna State. ACF said, “The Forum regretted that the kidnapped students had remained in captivity. The Forum agreed to take up their plight with the state and federal government.” The Forum further noted that the peaceful and secured atmosphere that the north was known for, right from the days of its founding fathers is gradually being eroded. The communiqué, which was read by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, read in part, “On insecurity, the Forum expressed displeasure at the state of affairs in the North and in the country in general. The Forum condemned the activities of insurgents, kidnappers and bandits in the North, saying that their activities are killing the peace and progress for which the North was noted for when the founders of the region were in power.

