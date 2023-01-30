ACF calls for investigation, compensation over Nasarawa killings

The apex Northern socio-cultural and political organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF,) has called on the Federal Government to immediately institute a thorough investigation into the killings of pastoralists by drones in Nasarawa State.

ACF in a statement by MurtalaAliyu, itsSecretary- General, notedthatinforma-tion at its disposal shows that it is only the government that has the power to deploy armed drones and as such said government must do all within its powers to unravel those behind the heinous crime and also compensate those affected. ACF, which said ordinarily the death of one person should attract the attention of government, condemned the attack and urged government to bring perpetrators to book. Part of the statement said: “Arewa Consultative Forum is calling on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency conduct an investigation surrounding the murder of over 50 pastoralists and butchers around Doma, Nasarawa State by a purported drone strike on the 25th of January 2023. To our knowledge, only government has the power to deploy armed drones.

“The circumstances surrounding the killing of pastoralists who went to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to retrieve 1,250 impounded cattle from the Benue Livestock guards after paying a Fine of N29 million to guards.” ACF said its sources showed that the drone strike happened while the livestock were being offloaded after the owners were forced to take back their cattle in trucks from Makurdi.

“This incident came barely six months after a similar one in which hundreds of livestock were killed when a helicopter gunship belonging to the Nigerian Air Force from the Makurdi Base Operation carried out the strike killing and wounding the animals and some herders in Awe also in Nasarawa State.” According to the forum, in a serious country, “the death of one person is enough to attract the attention and inter-vention of the government. The Nigerian air space is managed by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA). So we expect the Federal Government to immediately fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act, whoever they are to face the law. “We, however, wish to commend the Nasarawa State Government for the interventiontheymade sofarin giving medical attention and support to survivors and the victims’ families.”

