arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF: FG’s silence over arrested helicopter worrisome

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)

…alleges youths in buses going South are B’Haram mercenaries

 

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) on Sunday disclosed that the organisation was worried about the current security situation in the country.

The Forum, which apparently was not happy with the Federal Government’s handling of the situation, also said it was worried that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was silent over a recent report on the arrest of a helicopter carrying supplies to bandits.

 

ACF noted that even after it called for a thorough investigation into the incident about a week ago, nothing had been said either by the Federal Government or the security agencies.

 

A statement by the Forum on Sunday said: “We wish to remind the government and her security agencies that this is not a matter that can be swept under the carpet if we are serious about fighting insecurity in Nigeria.”

 

The statement signed by Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary, ACF, further said: “Niger State, which is said to be the area of operation of the helicopter shares a boundary with the Federal Capital Territory and has been invaded and terrorised and is on the verge of being overrun by bandits of late.

 

“Our citizens need to be assured by the government that their security is the government’s primary concern. Silence in these circumstances is nothing short of conspiracy and betrayal of public trust.”

 

The statement added: “The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, issued a statement about a week ago calling for an open, immediate and transparent investigation into the wild and wide allegations that a helicopter was dropping weapons, foodstuffand other daily needs of the bandits, particularly in Niger State.

 

“Since our call, we have not received any reaction from the government or relevant security agencies despite the fact that our call received wide media publicity.”

 

In another security development, ACF said it had, “watched with dismay a few days ago, a news item on a television station that 35 buses were conveying 485 Northern youths to the East in search of work. Earlier, 120 such youths were delivered to the East in search for such ‘work’.”

 

The forum stated: “There is wide suspicion and speculation that the young men on these wild goose chase for ‘work’ are Boko Haram mercenaries.

 

“We at the ACF are further alarmed at these developments and would want the government to carry out thorough investigations as keeping quiet will not help our perilous security circumstances

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Makinde harps on leadership with integrity as panacea for prosperous nation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has said that Nigeria would become prosperous when its leadership began to demonstrate integrity, honesty and transparency. The governor, who stated this while speaking on the theme: “Integrity as a sine qua non for a prosperous nation” at a virtual meeting of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) Leadership Colloquium […]
News

Loans: Apologise to Nigerians, Atiku tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar wants President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to apologise to Nigerians for trading the nation’s sovereignty for foreign loans. Atiku, in a statement by his media office, noted that the nation’s foreign loan rose from $7.02 billion when APC-led Federal Government took over power on May 29, 2015, […]
News

Lai Mohammed: 1975 coup fuelling to insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, says the country’s security challenges are a consequence of the 1975 coup d’état. The coup, which took place on July 29, 1975, overthrew Yakubu Gowon and ushered Murtala Muhammed into power. Speaking when he featured on Channels Television’s Newsnight on Monday, Mohammed said the lead discussant at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica