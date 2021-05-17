ACF: FG’s silence over arrested helicopter worrisome

…alleges youths in buses going South are B’Haram mercenaries

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) on Sunday disclosed that the organisation was worried about the current security situation in the country.

The Forum, which apparently was not happy with the Federal Government’s handling of the situation, also said it was worried that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was silent over a recent report on the arrest of a helicopter carrying supplies to bandits.

ACF noted that even after it called for a thorough investigation into the incident about a week ago, nothing had been said either by the Federal Government or the security agencies.

A statement by the Forum on Sunday said: “We wish to remind the government and her security agencies that this is not a matter that can be swept under the carpet if we are serious about fighting insecurity in Nigeria.”

The statement signed by Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary, ACF, further said: “Niger State, which is said to be the area of operation of the helicopter shares a boundary with the Federal Capital Territory and has been invaded and terrorised and is on the verge of being overrun by bandits of late.

“Our citizens need to be assured by the government that their security is the government’s primary concern. Silence in these circumstances is nothing short of conspiracy and betrayal of public trust.”

The statement added: “The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, issued a statement about a week ago calling for an open, immediate and transparent investigation into the wild and wide allegations that a helicopter was dropping weapons, foodstuffand other daily needs of the bandits, particularly in Niger State.

“Since our call, we have not received any reaction from the government or relevant security agencies despite the fact that our call received wide media publicity.”

In another security development, ACF said it had, “watched with dismay a few days ago, a news item on a television station that 35 buses were conveying 485 Northern youths to the East in search of work. Earlier, 120 such youths were delivered to the East in search for such ‘work’.”

The forum stated: “There is wide suspicion and speculation that the young men on these wild goose chase for ‘work’ are Boko Haram mercenaries.

“We at the ACF are further alarmed at these developments and would want the government to carry out thorough investigations as keeping quiet will not help our perilous security circumstances

