ACF lauds Zamfara gov for naming those behind banditry

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday commended the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mutawalle, for taking a bold step of ‘naming those behind banditry in the state.’

 

 

ACF in a statement said they were happy that following its call on the governor to match action with words, he was bold enough to expose those behind the dastardly act across his state.

 

The statement, signed by Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, noted that the recent discovery of a soldier and his girlfriend supplying arms and uniforms to bandits, had shown that the governor had exposed those behind the insecurity.

 

The statement further said that the governor’s approval for the removal of Emir of Maru, Abubakar Chika and the District Head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed, for also allegedly giving support to bandits, showed that the governor was on the right track. The statement also said: “About a week ago, the Arewa Consultative Forum issued a press release calling on the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mutawale, to name the people collaborating with kidnappers and bandits in his state.

 

“The governor had claimed that he knew these collaborators and that Nigerians will be shocked to know them. The ACF in the statement signed by its National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, called on the governor to release the names and let the heavens fall.”

 

ACF said: “We are happy to note that the Government of Zamfara has acted appropriately. A soldier and his girlfriend have been arrested in Zamfara for supplying arms and military uniforms to bandits.

 

“The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Zamfara State Governor, who represented him at a press conference, said the arrest followed the information supplied by a communitybased intelligence.

 

“The governor has also approved the removal of Emir of Maru, Abubakar Chika and the District Head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed, for allegedly giving support for bandits responsible for hundreds of deaths.

 

“The emir and the district head have been on suspension since June last year and were under investigation, which found them guilty of the complaints from their subjects that they were collaborating with bandits and kidnappers.”

 

The statement also said: “We at the ACF congratulate the Zamfara State government led by Bello Mutawale, for these bold steps. We urge him to go ahead with the good work he is doing. The Almighty Allah who does not sleep will protect him. Nothing will happen to him,” ACF said.

