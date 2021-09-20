arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF mourns ex-Deputy CBN Gov

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday sympathised with the family, Kaduna State and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the death of Dr Obadiah Mailafia. Malaifa died on Sunday morning at the National hospital, after a brief illness.

 

ACF in its message urged Nigerians, who Mailafia might have offended due to his views, to forgive him, as that is the beauty of democracy.

 

A statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said the news about, “Dr Obadiah Mailafia’s death this morning reached our National Secretariat in Kaduna today.

 

We are, therefore, today thrown into another mourning mood. “We mourn this distinguished northerner from Kaduna State who has contributed his quota to the development of his state and the north.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Armed men attack Osun gov, deputy at protest ground

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

There was an attempt Saturday on the life of the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola. Armed with guns, cutlasses, axes hoodlums swooped on the Governor at Olaiya junction, while he was addressing the #EndSARS protesters at the state capital.   Governor Oyetola had joined protesters in the walk from Alekuwodo area […]
News

Abiru canvasses Police reforms, condemns FSARS’ attack on Delta youth

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Senatorial by-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, yesterday canvassed comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police as one of the strategies to end brutality of the youths by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).   Abiru, who is the immediate past Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Bank […]
News

Edo PDP boils over Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some entrenched forces within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo chapter, have become disgruntled with how Governor Godwin Obaseki was accepted into the party without “due consultation”, investigation has revealed. Obaseki, who joined the party last Friday following his disqualification by the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) from its primary on the basis of “defective qualifications”, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica