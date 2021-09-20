ACF mourns ex-Deputy CBN Gov

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday sympathised with the family, Kaduna State and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the death of Dr Obadiah Mailafia. Malaifa died on Sunday morning at the National hospital, after a brief illness.

ACF in its message urged Nigerians, who Mailafia might have offended due to his views, to forgive him, as that is the beauty of democracy.

A statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said the news about, “Dr Obadiah Mailafia’s death this morning reached our National Secretariat in Kaduna today.

We are, therefore, today thrown into another mourning mood. “We mourn this distinguished northerner from Kaduna State who has contributed his quota to the development of his state and the north.”

Like this: Like Loading...