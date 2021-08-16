ACF, NGF condemn fresh Plateau killings

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) has condemned what it called the renewed hostilities on the Plateau and called on the perpetrators to stop any reprisal.

Similarly, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemnedthekillingof 23travellersinPlateauState, describing it as barbaric and senseless.

This is as the forum also called on government to arrestthosethatinitiallyattacked over20farmsinMiango, Bassa Local Government of Plateau state and destroyed farms.

A statement by the ACF, National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said the only way to stop the attacks is to bring perpetrators to book. He said: “Last month there was an attack on over 20 farms in Miango, Bassa Local Government of Plateau state. Unknown terrorists, suspected to be herdsmen attacked and destroyed maize farms there.”

Meanwhile, the NGF in a statement issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, observed that the killing has the colourations of several others like it where locals have become inhospitable and unwelcoming to other Nigerians living in or passing through their domains.

