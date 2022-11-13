ACF: North has never voted in one direction

Baba Negedu

KADUNA

The Apex Northern Socio-Cultural and Political Organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said even though the major political parties have candidates from the main regions of the country, the north has never voted in one direction.

ACF’s Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, told Sunday Telegraph in a telephone Interview that in spite of the fact that the North has never voted in one direction, the issue of regional politics did not start today.

He however said the main issue is “Consequence Management” in the outcome of the election even if Nigerians decided to vote on a regional level, adding that in 1979, Obafemi Awolowo went for the UPN, Nnamdi Azikiwe for NPP and Shehu Shagari for NPN and Aminu Kano for PRP with many of them getting votes in their enclaves.

Aliyu said before the former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida introduced the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Republican Convention (NRC) “it was virtually identity politics that played out.”

He said: “It was after Ibrahim Babangida put together the SDP and NRC that we started having two parties that are swinging both sides, North and South. So, it is not really anything new. But I believe the electorate will be able to decide whichever way.

“However, the main issue to me is consequence management, but even if it played out (Regional Politics) like that what would be the consequences, it happened like that before and nothing happened.”

The ACF Secretary also said the two main political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have a National spread that might make it impossible for regional voting, adding: ” They have Governors, Senators and House of Representatives members and others across the country. I believe at least, the two parties have a National outlook.

“But, again elections bring surprises. So, let us wait and see but also I think any regional politics playing out will not have any consequences. It has always been so.”

Speaking from the point of view of the North, Aliyu said “In fact, in the North, from independence it has never voted one way. During the NPN, when the North had ten states, NPN had five, the other parties together had five.

“So, the north never voted one way. So, once the party is Nationalistic, they will have their votes across the country.”

