ACF: North won’t ask for Nigeria’s break-up

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The apex northern political organisation, Arewa Consultat ive Forum (ACF), yesterday said that the region would not behave like other zones of the country and demand the balkanisation of Nigeria. The forum noted that even though they were aware of the agitations for Biafra and Oduduwa republics by some Igbo and Yoruba people in South- East and South-West parts of the country, they would rather work for the unity of the country. This was as the forum tasked northerners to unite and fight against the activities of kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the region. In their separate remarks at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the forum in Kaduna, Chairman and Secretary General, Chief Audu Ogbeh and Murtala Aliyu, noted that insecurity had become an unbearable phenomenon in the northern part of the country and it should be tackled headlong. Speaking earlier in his opening remarks, Ogbeh said: “At this time, other than before, the North is facing security challenges; we have to come together and solve our problems. Don’t lose faith, we shall overcome the challenges. “What we want is peace, and an end to banditry and criminality. All we want is an improvement in the economy of our country for the betterment in the lives of our people generally, especially the North”. In his contribution, Aliyu said: “The North will not ask for separation of the country. There are due processes of going about agitation. The North will not ask for a separate republic as it is being done in the South- East and in the South- West by IPOB and Sunday Igboho.”

