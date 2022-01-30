ACF, Ohanaeze, others to Buhari: It’s time to change strategy on security

•President needs to stop lamenting –Ohanaeze

•’Overwhelming’ comment, an admission of failure –MBF

By admitting that he is overwhelmed by the level of insecurity in the North, President Muhammadu Buhari has openly acknowledged his failure and should immediately commence shopping for a competent successor to tackle the excruciating security and economic challenges confronting Nigerians. Ethnic nationalities, including the Middle Belt Forum, (MBF), Ohanaeze, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and others, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph, stated that the country has almost been torn into shreds by insecurity and the President has failed to bring respite to the people. In his remarks on Thursday at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, President Buhari said: “Every day, we are worried about what is happening in the North-West. When we came, if Nigerians are to be fair to us, they knew the condition in the North- East and the South-South, but what is happening now in the North-West is what has honestly overwhelmed me.” Though President Buhari noted the security situation in South-South and North- East has improved while that of the North-West worsened, and promised to ensure security of Nigerian citizens until his term in office expires next year, the groups and the PDP said that admission was an indication of failure. President of the MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, who stated this in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, said the President’s admission of being overwhelmed by the security situation ravaging the country should mark the beginning of the transformation and change Nigerians had been yearning for over the years. “Yes, it’s an admission of failure but you see, it is better for somebody to admit that he has failed than to claim he is succeeding when he has failed. So, this is the beginning of the transformation, the change Nigerians have been yearning for. “Since he had shown and admitted that he has failed, things have outgrown him. He should now bring in people who have capacity to assist him out of the problem so that we (Nigerians) can get out of this stranglehold of insecurity and economic downturn. “This man came in when the exchange rate was about N198 to a dollar. Now, it is very high. Nobody is safe. Initially, when he came, it was churches and Christians. Now, everybody is being attacked and the whole country is in a mess and the insecurity is all over the place. “So, it has overwhelmed him. Let him bring people who possess capacity to assist him to get out of it because people around him now cannot help him because he has realised that he has failed,” said Dr. Pogu. The National Publicity Secretary Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said Buhari has no clue about the insecurity in the country, having done his best and “his best was not good enough, but awful. “In the remaining part of his administration, there is nothing much that he can do. His ideas are obsolete. The security architecture of the country is obsolete. It is not working and they are not open to new ideas. They are like a restricted, narrow limited operation. They don’t want to accommodate new ideas and different thoughts. They don’t want to bring in people to open up the system. “They whole security network is nepotistic and myopic with out of 17 security, paramilitary and intelligent agencies in the country being mostly headed by the people from the certain part of the country. “The country’s territorial integrity is threatened by terrorists parading under different colorations and the country is watching. Let us pray that we will have a President come 2023 that will be broad minded, sophisticated in thinking and action in running the affairs of the country to keep Nigeria safer, to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians no matter where they come from.” Similarly, the Pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked President Buhari to stop lamenting over the worsening insecurity in parts of the country but to try other measures, including restructuring of the polity, and creating multi-level security architecture in addressing the menace. Reacting to the same statement, Ohanaeze said that the primary responsibility of government is protection of lives and property of the citizens and that the Federal Government cannot sound defeatist. The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, in an exclusive chat with Sunday Telegraph, urged President Buhari to borrow a leaf from other federations like the United States of America and India, where the government adopted multilevel security architecture. “Everybody is now afraid. Where the leader is already lamenting, what happens to the followers? It’s an unfortunate situation; his duty is to give people hope but now that he is sounding hopeless. It becomes difficult for the ordinary person. “Ohanaeze’s position on the security architecture in the country is that most federalism or most federations always have multi-level security outfits. For example, they have a federal police; they have other lower security outfits to complement the federal police. “For example, I’m from Ugbo in Awgu Local Government Area; we have a unique topography and cultural sociology that hardly anybody from Sokoto or Maiduguri can contemplate understanding the social dynamics of the area. So, when you talk about second-level security outfit, it’s there you find in Enugu State what we call Forests Guards, Vigilante and so on, like in Ebonyi State, you have Ebubeagu and so on and so forth. “So, it’s clear that federal police architecture has already collapsed. In fact, the security architecture of the country has a problem and the only way to overcome that is to complement it with a lower level security outfit. Part of it is what we call restructuring. “For example in Borno, you bring people from South-South and South- East and South-West, you discharge them into Borno or North-East to begin to counter Boko Haram. You are just destroying the people. But if you infiltrate the people of North East into the Boko Haram community, it is easier for them to operate. This is the kind of thing we have been talking about. “So, it’s unfortunate that the first charge of any government is the security of lives and property. For the President to begin to lament, it’s difficult to know what others will do when the leader, the general, the man in charge, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; for him to lament; then, I want you to imagine what ordinary persons will do. “In fact, everybody is now afraid. Where the leader is already lamenting, what happens to the followers? It’s an unfortunate situation; his duty is to give people hope but now that he is sounding hopeless, it becomes difficult for the ordinary person”. But the PDP, through its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, told Sunday Telegraph: “By virtue of Section 14 : 2 (b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the primary purpose of government is security and welfare of the people but the daily level of killings, kidnapping and poverty in the country since 2015 points to the fact that this government has failed. “President Buhari has failed and the right thing for him to do is to resign. When he campaigned for election in 2015, he made security and the economy as two of the three planks of his government. He even went as far as the Chatham House in London, where he expressed confidence, waving his credential as a retired General to end the war on Boko Haram. “At his swearing in after his election, he promised to lead from the front and gave the military and all the Service Chiefs marching orders to relocate to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the theatre of the war against Boko Haram. Seven years down the road, the security situation has not abated. “Rather than provide succour to the helpless people, he raised his hands and said he has been overwhelmed, thereby admitting failure and cluelessness. He had to even cancel his scheduled visit to Zamfara State, which has become the epicentre of terrorism in the North-West. “Remember that a similar thing occurred during the massacre of scores of people in Agatu, Benue State in 2016, when he said he was not aware that the IGP then disobeyed his order to relocate to Benue to address the daily carnage there. Yet, he retained him in office – an indication that the president lacks capacity. “The most honourable thing for him to do therefore, is to resign. Nigeria cannot wait till 2023 to see the exit of this government. APC is leaning on the neck of all Nigerians. I have said it time and again that APC is not a political party. It is a Special Purpose Vehicle to win an election and that is where we are now.” Speaking in the same, former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, said it has been very evident that Buhari was overwhelmed a long time ago, because he has never shown leadership, rather “he outsourced his powers.”

According to him, right from the onset, President Buhari failed to provide leadership in fighting insecurity. “You see, this insecurity is a product of leadership failure and lack of national integration. That is why we have this gargantuan problem.

“Politicians created Boko Haram in the North-East; they created the bandits in the North-West and then went to the South-East to create, through their actions and inactions, IPOB and Ebubeagu, and now they want to shoot their way to peace through military option alone. It is not done anywhere.

“The other day, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who had earlier acknowledged that he made payments to bandits said the Army should bomb all the forest using even chemical weapons on the trees which serve as hideout to the bandits. That is rather simplistic. “What is required is the right leadership. I’m not saying that the military forces don’t have a role to play here, no! That is not enough but I don’t subscribe to this over-simplification that we can shoot our way out of this.”

