ACF sad ‘ordinary street bandits’ attacked NDA

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

Pan-Northern sociopolitical organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says it is “embarrassed” by Tuesday’s attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna by bandits.

 

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, the ACF said the attack indicates danger for the country. Yawe said the body is “sad that ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national and international repute”.

 

The statement said: “The ACF first and foremost commiserates with the families of those who lost their lives during today’s attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy. These gallant men have paid the supreme price for Nigeria, their motherland. We hope their sacrifices are not in vain.

 

“The forum is praying that the abducted officer will be rescued and the criminals who abducted him brought to book. “The latest ‘security breach’ is another embarrassment to the ACF.

 

The NDA is a proud monument of the efforts of the first generation of northerners who fought hard to bring development to the North.

 

The likes of Muhammadu Ribadu, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Sir Ahmadu Bello brought the institution to Kaduna. They did not bring it here for our generation to hand it over to bandits or whatever we call them.

 

“This is an institution that is not only a pride of  the North but a pride of Nigeria. Many African countries train their military officers here.

 

“It is really sad that ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national and international repute, outwit the security system and men there, kill officers and take one away to an unknown destination.

 

“We of the ACF are particularly sad because Kaduna is our home, not only because our headquarters is located here but for a long time even after the split of Northern Region, Kaduna remains home to all northerners. “

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

