ACF salutes Tinubu, urges losers to display sportsmanship

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged Saturday’s presidential election losers, Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP), Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP), and others to display sportsmanship and put the interest of the country above their personal interests.

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu was in the early hours of yesterday were declared the winner of the polls.

The elite northern group, who hailed Tinubu’s election, acknowledged flaws in the conduct of the polls but pointed out that if the losers “believe they have sufficient evidence to prove nonsubstantial compliance with any rules that had hindered their chances” they can take legal action instead of actions that can threaten the peace of the country.

In a statement by its Secretary- General, Murtala M. Aliyu, the ACF said the call became imperative because disputed elections in Nigeria and Africa have the capacity to lead to violence and bloodshed.

It said: “This election did not pass off without hitches. There were some errors, noticeable ineptitude and avoidable lapses, especially on the part of officials at all levels.

“That said it has to be admitted no one in good conscience ever thought an exercise as gigantic as conducting a general election in a country of over 200 million people would go without hitches or setbacks. “No country under the sun has ever conducted elections that are perfect, without errors.

We are after all still early within our learning curve in this democratic experience. Anticipating shortcomings, our laws have already provided for judicial mechanisms for resolving or redressing possible disputes and disagreements among the contestants.

“Candidates or their political parties should feel free to use these channels if they believe they have sufficient evidence to prove non-substantial compliance with any rules that had hindered their chances.” It added: “While, however, recognising the right of candidates or their parties to mount legal challenges against the results declared, we feel obliged to offer a note of caution.

The candidates must not forget that disputed elections in Nigeria, as in much of Africa, have almost always proved to be deadly triggers for strife, violence and even bloodshed.

“Those who failed to win this time should know that they have several opportunities to try to do so in the future. They should therefore exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The ACF makes bold to say that Atiku Abubakar, Musa Kwankwaso and the other candidates that stood against Bola Tinubu all ran admirably strong and sophisticated campaigns. With a few exceptions, they tried this time around to pursue issue-based campaigns.

“They should all be justly proud of their achievements. For Peter Obi and Musa Kwankwaso, in particular, who are relatively younger and have age on their side, it is clear that they have established their credentials as powerful presidential candidates which may be helpful in the years to come.

“While at this and in offering our congratulations to Bola Tinubu, the winner of this election, we hasten to remind him that he does not have all that much time to redeem his pledge to become a leader and unifier of all Nigerians.

“The ACF welcomes his promise to run an inclusive government made in his acceptance speech. To become a leader of all Nigerians requires him to ignore the voting pattern that brings him to power and treat the entire country as one big family.

This is more so because no nation thrives through the victory of its factions but by ultimate reconciliation.”

