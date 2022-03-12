ACF spokesman, Yawe, dies

The National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, is dead. Yawe reportedly died in Abuja on Friday after a protracted illness at the age of 65. A staff of the ACF secretariat confirmed the death of the spokesman to newsmen in Kaduna on yesterday evening.

He said: ‘‘I just heard from some members of the forum that Emmanuel Yawe, the national publicity secretary, is dead, it is really an unfortunate situation. A message confirming the demise of Yawe to ACF members by the forum’s Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, said: “It is with heavy heart that I bring to your notice the passing away of our Publicity Secretary, Emanuel Yawe, this morning March 11.

