ACF spokesman, Yawe, dies

The National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, is dead. Yawe reportedly died in Abuja on Friday after a protracted illness at the age of 65. A staff of the ACF secretariat confirmed the death of the spokesman to newsmen in Kaduna on yesterday evening.

He said: ‘‘I just heard from some members of the forum that Emmanuel Yawe, the national publicity secretary, is dead, it is really an unfortunate situation. A message confirming the demise of Yawe to ACF members by the forum’s Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, said: “It is with heavy heart that I bring to your notice the passing away of our Publicity Secretary, Emanuel Yawe, this morning March 11.

 

Our Reporters

Atiku disowns Koo social media account

j Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the social media platform known as 'Koo' on his name is fake.   Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, explained that information and details on the fake Koo account was lifted from other social media platforms where he holds verified handles. He […]
Ian Northmark Opens Up about His Motivation, Time-Management, and the Meaning of Success

Making time for others while also scaling your own business to unprecedented heights is an incredibly remarkable feat, and that is precisely what Ian Northmark has managed to achieve. Ian believes that you have to keep learning, growing, and working hard to achieve your dreams and succeed in your chosen industry. From starting as a […]
Doctors strike continues despite govt's no work no pay threat

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has vowed to continue its ongoing strike, despite the Federal Government's position to invoke the 'no work no pay' rule. The doctors, who are also not deterred by any attempt by the government to relieve them of their duties, have insisted there was no turning back on their […]

