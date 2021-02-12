News

ACF to Emefiele: CBN’s policy affecting Northerners

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has told the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, that the North is being excluded from critical aspects of the nation’s financial sector. Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in a letter dated 29th January, a copy made available to New Telegraph, said Northern Nigeria, which is the most populous part of the country, has been bearing the brunt of CBN policies.

The Forum regretted that government’s policy of financial inclusion targeted at the grassroots who form the critical mass of the people by creating jobs and engaging the youth in gainful entrepreneurship, may not succeed in the North. According to ACF, the microfinance banks that are looked upon to serve the majority of the people all over the country are not properly positioned to do this.

“Only one governmentowned microfinance bank, which is fairly new in the business, is being patronized by CBN to disburse intervention funds, thereby neglecting and denying other duly licensed microfinance banks across the country the privilege and opportunity to participate in this noble cause,” the letter said. ACF also said this bank enjoys the unfair advantage of cheap funds from the government while other microfinance banks have to source for expensive funds to compete with the favoured bank in the same market. Ogbeh also criticised the April 2021 closing date for the recapitalisation of the microfinance banks and suggested April 2025, arguing that this will give the banks more time to source for the funds needed at this time of economic depression.

The Forum said, for the government’s policy of ‘intervention funds’ to the economically poor and micro, small and medium enterprises in every nook and cranny of this country, particularly the North to be successful, other strong and reliable microfinance banks must be involved. According to ACF, “The astronomical review of the CBN’s new capital requirement will see to the demise of most of the microfinance banks presently operating in the North.” The former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development said only 310 microfinance banks are operational in the North and with the new policy, only 15% of them will survive. This development, he observed, will further exclude a good part of the North from financial services and inclusion, compound the negative effects of the second wave of COVID-19, aggravate the poverty level of the North and weaken the security of the region

Our Reporters

